Dawn M. Jeffries passed most unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14th at Whidden Memorial Hospital, Everett at the age of 62.
She was a Partner at Dam Depot of Revere for 20 years. Although she has had serious health issues, her death has shocked the community & her fiancée, Anthony S. Muollo, Jr. with whom she made her home.
Dawn moved to Revere in 1979, from Turner Falls, MA, where she was raised & educated. She was a 1976 alumna of Turner Falls High School. Twenty years ago, she & her fiancé, Anthony S. Muollo, Jr. "Tony", went into a business partnership, on Revere St., Revere "D.A.M. Dart Depot". The couple are well thought of throughout the community & were planning a wedding sometime in 2021.
Dawn was also a long-time member of the Wang-Change Pizzeria Club. And until recently, she had "gigs" as a stand-up comedian at several clubs, cafes, lounges & eateries, here & in Turner Falls.
She is the devoted daughter of Sandra J. (Morris) Cronin of Lunenburg, Vermont & the late Robert "Moon" Mullen. She is the dear sister to Wayne Mullen & his wife, Wendy of Turner Falls, MA, Maria Mullen-Morse of West Concord, VT, Celina Mullen-Waryasz of Laconia, New Hampshire, Deborah Mullen of Revere & Richard Mullen of Lunenburg, VT. She is also lovingly survived by her Feline Companion, "Ziggy" & many nieces & nephews. She also leaves to mourn her, the Muollo family of Revere, who Dawn adopted as her surrogate family. Her faithful feline friends "Honey-Bear" & Bubba-Lou" also have predeceased Dawn.
. Funeral Arrangements under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals of Revere. Family & friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Service on Saturday, October 24th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) REVERE at 3:15 p.m. A visitation on Saturday, October 24th will precede the service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA. 01701.
Please remember, that we continue to be in the Pandemic & that masks must be worn & social distancing maintained in the funeral home.
And a lasting message from Dawn, to all of her family, friends & extended family; "The Bird is the Word".