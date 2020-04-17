Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean D. Elgosin. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Dean Daniel Elgosin, age 67, passed away on April 15, 2020 at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield.



Dean was born at the former Farren Memorial Hospital in Montague on January 30, 1953 to Dr. Emid and Adele (Swinicki) Elgosin of Millers Falls, where he grew up. He graduated from Mount Hermon School in 1971, then earned a B.S. degree in Mathematics at the University of New Hampshire in 1975.



Dean had a lengthy career of 37 years with the United States Postal Service, starting out for a short time in Greenfield, then transferring to the Turners Falls post office.



Dean was actively involved in the community serving for many years as moderator for the Turners Falls Fire & Water District, as a volunteer firefighter in Millers Falls, and as secretary-treasurer for the Millers Falls Firemen's Relief Association. Every Spring he placed fresh flags on the graves of firefighters and veterans in time for Memorial Day.



Dean umpired softball games in the area for many years and he was a lifetime bowler in the leagues at the French King Bowling Center. He did volunteer graphic design work for the Shriners. He was an excellent card player. He competed in an annual Cribbage tournament for many years, and after retirement he played Cribbage, Pitch and Canasta weekly at the Greenfield Senior Center. He had a lifelong interest in model railways and maintained an extensive collection of model trains.



Dean leaves a sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Bradford Milnes of Greenfield, a nephew, Thomas Milnes of Boston, a niece and her husband, Donna and Michael DeFuria of Waltham, plus a great-niece who became a bright light in his life, two-year-old Gianna Adele DeFuria.



Due to social distancing requirements, burial will be private. A celebration of Dean's life will be planned when restrictions on gatherings are lifted.



The Greenfield Senior Center is where Dean spent most of his time in retirement. Donations in Dean's memory to support activities there can be made to the "Greenfield Senior Foundation" and mailed to them at 35 Pleasant Street, Greenfield MA 01301.



Dean very much enjoyed living at the Arbors in Greenfield for the six months prior to his need for skilled nursing care. Our family is grateful to their staff for providing a warm assistive environment, great food and wide-ranging activities. To support activities for residents, donations may be made in Dean's memory to "The Arbors at Greenfield Activity Fund" and mailed to The Arbors at Greenfield, 15 Meridian Street, Greenfield MA 01301



Our family wishes to express profound gratitude to the staff working on Charlene Manor's Unit 3, the dementia unit. These people are working day after day under extraordinary circumstances that most of us cannot imagine. Yet they remain dedicated to the work of caring for this vulnerable population, and at the same time they have been remarkably supportive and accommodating to us. To support the Charlene Manor Employee Activity Fund for staff appreciation events, donations in Dean's memory can be made to "Greenfield Management Systems, Inc." and mailed to Charlene Manor, 130 Colrain Road, Greenfield MA 01301.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit

Dean Daniel Elgosin, age 67, passed away on April 15, 2020 at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield.Dean was born at the former Farren Memorial Hospital in Montague on January 30, 1953 to Dr. Emid and Adele (Swinicki) Elgosin of Millers Falls, where he grew up. He graduated from Mount Hermon School in 1971, then earned a B.S. degree in Mathematics at the University of New Hampshire in 1975.Dean had a lengthy career of 37 years with the United States Postal Service, starting out for a short time in Greenfield, then transferring to the Turners Falls post office.Dean was actively involved in the community serving for many years as moderator for the Turners Falls Fire & Water District, as a volunteer firefighter in Millers Falls, and as secretary-treasurer for the Millers Falls Firemen's Relief Association. Every Spring he placed fresh flags on the graves of firefighters and veterans in time for Memorial Day.Dean umpired softball games in the area for many years and he was a lifetime bowler in the leagues at the French King Bowling Center. He did volunteer graphic design work for the Shriners. He was an excellent card player. He competed in an annual Cribbage tournament for many years, and after retirement he played Cribbage, Pitch and Canasta weekly at the Greenfield Senior Center. He had a lifelong interest in model railways and maintained an extensive collection of model trains.Dean leaves a sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Bradford Milnes of Greenfield, a nephew, Thomas Milnes of Boston, a niece and her husband, Donna and Michael DeFuria of Waltham, plus a great-niece who became a bright light in his life, two-year-old Gianna Adele DeFuria.Due to social distancing requirements, burial will be private. A celebration of Dean's life will be planned when restrictions on gatherings are lifted.The Greenfield Senior Center is where Dean spent most of his time in retirement. Donations in Dean's memory to support activities there can be made to the "Greenfield Senior Foundation" and mailed to them at 35 Pleasant Street, Greenfield MA 01301.Dean very much enjoyed living at the Arbors in Greenfield for the six months prior to his need for skilled nursing care. Our family is grateful to their staff for providing a warm assistive environment, great food and wide-ranging activities. To support activities for residents, donations may be made in Dean's memory to "The Arbors at Greenfield Activity Fund" and mailed to The Arbors at Greenfield, 15 Meridian Street, Greenfield MA 01301Our family wishes to express profound gratitude to the staff working on Charlene Manor's Unit 3, the dementia unit. These people are working day after day under extraordinary circumstances that most of us cannot imagine. Yet they remain dedicated to the work of caring for this vulnerable population, and at the same time they have been remarkably supportive and accommodating to us. To support the Charlene Manor Employee Activity Fund for staff appreciation events, donations in Dean's memory can be made to "Greenfield Management Systems, Inc." and mailed to Charlene Manor, 130 Colrain Road, Greenfield MA 01301.Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close