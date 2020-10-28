1/
Debora J. Sears
Debora J. (Majewski) Sears, 63, of River St. passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Greenfield on January 20, 1957, the daughter of Edward and Lorraine (Guilbault) Majewski.

Debora attended local schools and graduated from Turners Falls High School class of 1975. She graduated from Fitchburg State University in 1979, earning a B.A. degree in Human Services. Debora continued her education and obtained her EEC Infant-Toddler Preschool Lead Teacher and Director Certificates.

She was a preschool teacher at The Childrens' School at Deerfield Academy for almost 30 years, retiring in 2019. Debb loved all the children she cared for, and they loved her. She was a gifted teacher and it came naturally to her.

Previously she had her own family daycare and worked for The ARC of Franklin County.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, walking, camping, playing card games and

board games, gardening, going to the ocean, and chocolate.

Debb leaves her son Ryan Sears and his wife Katie of Stafford Springs, Ct, her daughter Cailyn Sears of

Greenfield, grandchildren Alexis Sears, Thalia and Amadi Rivera. She also leaves her sisters

Laurie Munroe and her husband Richard of Rindge, NH, and Cynthia Dickerman and her husband Robert

of Northfield, MA, her nieces and nephews Nolan, Tanner and Nicci Munroe, Jenna and Christopher

Dickerman, great nephew Bentley James Munroe and Tante Jacqueline Kingsbury. Debb also

leaves her companion Weldon "Chip" Gregory of Greenfield and former husband Kenneth Sears of

South Carolina.

She was predeceased by her father in 2000 and her mother in 1992.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date and time to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street,

Greenfield, MA. 01301.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskihome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Oct. 28, 2020.
