Deborah Blakeney-Hayward, 65, of Gill, passed away recently following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on April 24, 1954 in Barre, VT, to Raymond and Evangeline Blakeney.



Deborah received degrees in nursing from Thompson School of Nursing, Greenfield Community College, and the University of Massachusetts, and worked throughout the Pioneer Valley as a psychiatric nurse and nurse manager for over 45 years. She was an effective, principled, and truly empathetic colleague, who will be missed by many.



She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert, daughters Julia and Jessie, brother James and wife Marybeth, sister Beverly and husband Jon, sister-in-law Joann, many nieces and nephews, and her grandson Malachi. She is predeceased by both her parents and older brother Bill.



A Celebration of Life will occur on Deborah's birthday in the spring (details to be shared nearer to that date).



Private arrangements are being handled by Kostanski Funeral Home in Turners Falls, MA.



In lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made in Deborah's memory to the LIVESTRONG program at the Greenfield YMCA.



