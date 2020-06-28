Deborah Veronica (Mroz) Stempel, 63, passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020 at home, surrounded by love and family. She is now at peace after a heroic battle against breast cancer. #STEMPELSTRONG
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 39 years, Ronald Stempel; her son Andrew Stempel and his wife Meghan of Marshfield; her daughter Ashli Stempel-Rae, her husband Jim, and daughter Ivy of Greenfield; her sister Mary Ann Mroz of Somerville. She was predeceased by her parents, Helen (Kozlowski) and Chester Mroz.
Debbie was born in Greenfield on June 4, 1957. She was a 1975 graduate of Greenfield High School and tried on many different careers throughout her life, including roles at Greenfield Tap & Die, CEO of home, Greenfield Public Schools, and the Franklin County Trial Court.
Family was most important to Debbie. She was a proud "momager", cheering on her children's aspirations and supporting their everyday needs. She was a master cook and party planner, and looked forward to decorating her home from top to bottom and bringing everyone together for the holidays each year. The bigger the Christmas tree, the better. She and Ron would search the Valley high and low for the perfect one each year.
She loved animals, family vacations in Maine, red wine with a side of ice, holiday bazaars, Marshalls, and just about everything at Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters. She was an expert deal-finder at thrift stores and looked forward to tag sale season every year. She was a collector of Polish pottery, fashion jewelry, and clothing. She was quite the stylish lady and would never leave the house without her red lipstick on. She loved music. You'd always find Debbie on the dance floor, having the time of her life.
Debbie had a special way of touching the hearts of others, even if she met you just once, with her generous heart, beautiful smile, and caring nature. She was full of life and energy and had so much living left to do. She leaves behind a tremendous void that will be impossible to fill, no matter how much we may try. She is and will be missed more than words can describe.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday 7/1 from 4-7pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
The family requests that no flowers be sent. Instead, please make a donation in Debbie's memory to help animals in need at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or https://www.fcrdogkennel.org/. It was Debbie's dream to someday have a sanctuary for animals.
The family would like to thank Pioneer Valley Hospice, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office TRIAD Program, and many dear friends for their support, enabling us to bring our girl home.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 28, 2020.