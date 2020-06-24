A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery for Deneige Morrissey Williams, age 84, who died at Lafayette General Hospital on June 22, 2020 at 3:51 p.m.
Fr. Marshall Boulet officiated the services.
Dennie was born in Greenfield, MA. She was a registered nurse and worked at Heritage Manor Nursing Home and American Legion Hospital in Crowley. She enjoyed reading, golfing, bird watching, and singing. She was a former member of the St. Michael Catholic Church mixed choir as well as the Crowley Town Club's Mardi Gras chorus.
Dennie is survived by her sons Gene Williams (Janet Orgeron), Marc Williams (Lisa Faulconer), siblings Nancy Hickey (Jim), Ellen Kelton (Mike), and Michael Morrissey (Diane), 9 grandchildren, Jeanne-Claire Williams (Amos Vallery), Brady Williams (Erin Berken), Andrea Wheeler (Alford), Lydia Wilson (Mackial), Brandon Williams, Joseph Williams (Cherie Prudhomme), Kristin Venable, Heather Venable, Jennifer Lantier, numerous great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers for the service were Brady Williams, Brandon Williams, Joseph Williams, Landon Fruge, Brendon Fruge and Ethan Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond "Chappie" Morrissey, Sr. and Hedwidge "Ed" Lupien Morrissey and brothers Raymond "Pat", Richard "Dick", and David "Iggy" Morrissey.
The family would like to thank Dr. Karrie Kilgore as well as the staff and nurses at Southwind Nursing and Rehab Center for the compassionate care given over the past 3 years. The family would also like to thank the nurses and physicians of Acadia General Hospital and Lafayette General's ICU doctors and nurses for the care given to Dennie over the past few weeks during this difficult time.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 24, 2020.