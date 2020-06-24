Deneige Morrissey Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deneige's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery for Deneige Morrissey Williams, age 84, who died at Lafayette General Hospital on June 22, 2020 at 3:51 p.m.

Fr. Marshall Boulet officiated the services.

Dennie was born in Greenfield, MA. She was a registered nurse and worked at Heritage Manor Nursing Home and American Legion Hospital in Crowley. She enjoyed reading, golfing, bird watching, and singing. She was a former member of the St. Michael Catholic Church mixed choir as well as the Crowley Town Club's Mardi Gras chorus.

Dennie is survived by her sons Gene Williams (Janet Orgeron), Marc Williams (Lisa Faulconer), siblings Nancy Hickey (Jim), Ellen Kelton (Mike), and Michael Morrissey (Diane), 9 grandchildren, Jeanne-Claire Williams (Amos Vallery), Brady Williams (Erin Berken), Andrea Wheeler (Alford), Lydia Wilson (Mackial), Brandon Williams, Joseph Williams (Cherie Prudhomme), Kristin Venable, Heather Venable, Jennifer Lantier, numerous great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers for the service were Brady Williams, Brandon Williams, Joseph Williams, Landon Fruge, Brendon Fruge and Ethan Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond "Chappie" Morrissey, Sr. and Hedwidge "Ed" Lupien Morrissey and brothers Raymond "Pat", Richard "Dick", and David "Iggy" Morrissey.

The family would like to thank Dr. Karrie Kilgore as well as the staff and nurses at Southwind Nursing and Rehab Center for the compassionate care given over the past 3 years. The family would also like to thank the nurses and physicians of Acadia General Hospital and Lafayette General's ICU doctors and nurses for the care given to Dennie over the past few weeks during this difficult time.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved