Dennis Alan Johnson, 66, of 20 Plumtree Lane, died Saturday evening, February 8, 2020 at home. A native of Greenfield, he was born on March 12, 1953 to Margaret (Dorman) and Alan Johnson. Dennis was educated in Greenfield Public Schools and was a graduate of the former Greenfield Technical School.
A licensed electrician, he worked previously for Erving Paper Co., Judd Wire Corp., Esleeck Paper Co., and lastly for the former Franklin Medical Center.
A sportsman and lover of the out of doors, he could be found hunting and fishing and gardening. He enjoyed football and was a devoted NASCAR fan and animal lover in particular cats. A man of many skill sets, there wasn't anything he couldn't create of repair. His carpentry skills were legendary.
He leaves to remember him with affection, his mother Margaret (Dorman) Johnson Martin, of Greenfield, MA, as well as his daughters, Lori, Bethaney and Heather. Additionally, he leaves his sister Charon Masoreo and his brother Carl Johnson, as well as his grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family, with interment to take place in the North Meadow Cemetery, Greenfield, MA.
