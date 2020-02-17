Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis A. Johnson. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Alan Johnson, 66, of 20 Plumtree Lane, died Saturday evening, February 8, 2020 at home. A native of Greenfield, he was born on March 12, 1953 to Margaret (Dorman) and Alan Johnson. Dennis was educated in Greenfield Public Schools and was a graduate of the former Greenfield Technical School.



A licensed electrician, he worked previously for Erving Paper Co., Judd Wire Corp., Esleeck Paper Co., and lastly for the former Franklin Medical Center.



A sportsman and lover of the out of doors, he could be found hunting and fishing and gardening. He enjoyed football and was a devoted NASCAR fan and animal lover in particular cats. A man of many skill sets, there wasn't anything he couldn't create of repair. His carpentry skills were legendary.



He leaves to remember him with affection, his mother Margaret (Dorman) Johnson Martin, of Greenfield, MA, as well as his daughters, Lori, Bethaney and Heather. Additionally, he leaves his sister Charon Masoreo and his brother Carl Johnson, as well as his grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Services will be private and at the convenience of the family, with interment to take place in the North Meadow Cemetery, Greenfield, MA. Visiting hours are omitted. Flowers are respectfully requested to be omitted, with expressions of one's affection preferred in the form of a charitable contribution in Alan's memory to the .



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

Dennis Alan Johnson, 66, of 20 Plumtree Lane, died Saturday evening, February 8, 2020 at home. A native of Greenfield, he was born on March 12, 1953 to Margaret (Dorman) and Alan Johnson. Dennis was educated in Greenfield Public Schools and was a graduate of the former Greenfield Technical School.A licensed electrician, he worked previously for Erving Paper Co., Judd Wire Corp., Esleeck Paper Co., and lastly for the former Franklin Medical Center.A sportsman and lover of the out of doors, he could be found hunting and fishing and gardening. He enjoyed football and was a devoted NASCAR fan and animal lover in particular cats. A man of many skill sets, there wasn't anything he couldn't create of repair. His carpentry skills were legendary.He leaves to remember him with affection, his mother Margaret (Dorman) Johnson Martin, of Greenfield, MA, as well as his daughters, Lori, Bethaney and Heather. Additionally, he leaves his sister Charon Masoreo and his brother Carl Johnson, as well as his grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Services will be private and at the convenience of the family, with interment to take place in the North Meadow Cemetery, Greenfield, MA. Visiting hours are omitted. Flowers are respectfully requested to be omitted, with expressions of one's affection preferred in the form of a charitable contribution in Alan's memory to the .The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com Published in Recorder on Feb. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations