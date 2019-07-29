Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis H. Williams. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis (Denny) Wiliams, 71 died July 27, 2019 at his home. He was the third child of Howard and Edith (Tenney) Williams. He was born in Greenfield, MA on August 10, 1947. He lived in Northfield most of his life and moved "over-the-hill" to Winchester, NH later in life. He attended Pioneer Valley Regional School. He then joined the US Navy and left with an honorable discharge.



He went on to work for the Northfield Highway department, dispatched for Southwest Fire Mutual Aid in Keene, NH, helped set up the County Dispatch at the Franklin Co. Hospital in Greenfield, MA, delivered fuel for Shanahan Fuel of Greenfield, MA and worked as an oil burner technician for A.R. Sandri of Greenfield, MA. While working in Keene he purchased property in Nelson, NH and built a home there. When he joined the Northfield Fire Departmemt, it became a family affair with his father Howard Williams as Chief. Dennis retired after 32 years of devoted service to the town and was a lifetime member of the fire department.



As a much younger "adult" he enjoyed being quite a prankster. I'm sure there are several of his buddies that could tell some very interesting stories of their adventures. He enjoyed many trips to Maine. Some were for hunting or fishing, others for visiting relatives. One time while with his brother-in-law Don, they were riding along a dirt road only to look out Den's open window to see a "friendly" bear within inches of him.



Dennis will be sadly missed by his sisters. Alice (Girard) Gottardi of Greenfield, MA, Carol Holden and her husband Don of Northfield, MA, Janet and Rene Burdet of Cornville, ME, Nancy Brackett of Skowegan, ME, Martha Robinson and her husband George of Burnham, ME, and his brother Jim and his wife Coleen of Maiden, NC. Uncle Denny leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who loved and cherished him as he loved and cherished them. He made each one of them feel as if they were the most special one and they carry many fond memories of his hugs and the special attention he gave to each of them. He also leaves his Aunt, Viola Williams and a multitude of cousins.



Beside his parents he was also predeceased by brothers-in-law Richard Girard and John Gottardi, and nephew Kyle Holden.



Funeral service will be Friday (8-2-2019) at 2:00 P.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, MA. The Rev. Michael Gantt will officiate. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Northfield, MA.



There will be a calling hour on Friday (8-2-2019) from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Northfield Fireman's Fund, 93 Main St., Northfield, MA 01360



To send condolences or for directions please visit

Dennis (Denny) Wiliams, 71 died July 27, 2019 at his home. He was the third child of Howard and Edith (Tenney) Williams. He was born in Greenfield, MA on August 10, 1947. He lived in Northfield most of his life and moved "over-the-hill" to Winchester, NH later in life. He attended Pioneer Valley Regional School. He then joined the US Navy and left with an honorable discharge.He went on to work for the Northfield Highway department, dispatched for Southwest Fire Mutual Aid in Keene, NH, helped set up the County Dispatch at the Franklin Co. Hospital in Greenfield, MA, delivered fuel for Shanahan Fuel of Greenfield, MA and worked as an oil burner technician for A.R. Sandri of Greenfield, MA. While working in Keene he purchased property in Nelson, NH and built a home there. When he joined the Northfield Fire Departmemt, it became a family affair with his father Howard Williams as Chief. Dennis retired after 32 years of devoted service to the town and was a lifetime member of the fire department.As a much younger "adult" he enjoyed being quite a prankster. I'm sure there are several of his buddies that could tell some very interesting stories of their adventures. He enjoyed many trips to Maine. Some were for hunting or fishing, others for visiting relatives. One time while with his brother-in-law Don, they were riding along a dirt road only to look out Den's open window to see a "friendly" bear within inches of him.Dennis will be sadly missed by his sisters. Alice (Girard) Gottardi of Greenfield, MA, Carol Holden and her husband Don of Northfield, MA, Janet and Rene Burdet of Cornville, ME, Nancy Brackett of Skowegan, ME, Martha Robinson and her husband George of Burnham, ME, and his brother Jim and his wife Coleen of Maiden, NC. Uncle Denny leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who loved and cherished him as he loved and cherished them. He made each one of them feel as if they were the most special one and they carry many fond memories of his hugs and the special attention he gave to each of them. He also leaves his Aunt, Viola Williams and a multitude of cousins.Beside his parents he was also predeceased by brothers-in-law Richard Girard and John Gottardi, and nephew Kyle Holden.Funeral service will be Friday (8-2-2019) at 2:00 P.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, MA. The Rev. Michael Gantt will officiate. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Northfield, MA.There will be a calling hour on Friday (8-2-2019) from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.Donations in his memory may be made to the Northfield Fireman's Fund, 93 Main St., Northfield, MA 01360To send condolences or for directions please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close