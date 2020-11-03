Diane Ellen (Tower) Hansen passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 68, after a spirited but too short battle with cancer. Diane was born on October 7, 1952 in Northampton to the late Harriet Anna (Warren) and Chester Tower.
Diane meant so much to so many. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Kathy "Lulu" (Tower) McCoy. She leaves behind her husband and best friend David, her children, Bruce Young and wife Tessa, Jeremy Young and partner Allison, and Hope Forgey and husband Kyle, her six grandchildren Archer, Eden, Cameron, Arielle, Jackson and Callum, her sisters Carole and Debra, her brothers James, Donald, and George, and dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved deeply. She also has an incredible circle of girlfriends who know the party will never be the same without her.
Her passion for helping others stretched far beyond her two decades as a nurse. She cared for friends, neighbors, and family members with an authenticity that made everyone feel special. She was never too busy to drive you to a doctor's appointment, bake a tray of seven-layer bars, or ask about your day.
She gave back generously to her community as a Prudential Committee member for the Montague Center Fire District, an EMT, and a town voting warden. She was known for being unapologetically honest, but respected for always being willing to listen.
Her life, her influence, and her energy are inextricably linked to those who were lucky enough to call her Mom, Farmor, Auntie Diane, Nursie, and "Wild Wahini" among other beloved nicknames. She was our keeper of secrets, our shoulder to cry on, and our loudest cheerleader.
Diane brought all the fun and all the decorations to holidays, celebrations, and everyday moments. She also provided all the compassion, all the forgiveness, and an unending kindness to anyone and everyone she encountered. She will be remembered by family and friends for her sparkling blue eyes, her infectious humor, and her beautiful spirit.
A special "Thank You" must go to the incredible care team, who were by Diane's side day and night in her last weeks; daughter Hope and sons Bruce and Jeremy, niece Emily Tower, nursing comrades Nancy Hayes and Julie Ryznic, BFF's and fellow "Wild Wahinis" Sarah Emery and Janet Peters. Thanks also go to the doctors and nurses at Brigham & Women's Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Center, and Pioneer Valley Hospice for the skilled and compassionate care given to Diane.
There will be a private family service and burial at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Montague Center Firefighter's Association, Attn: Gary Dion, PO Box 237, Montague, MA 01351. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com