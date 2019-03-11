Diane G. Sicard, 68, of Main Rd. died Friday (3-8-19) at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane G. Sicard.
She was born June 24, 1950 in Turners Falls the daughter of Robert and Pauline (Blake) Sicard.
She attended Turners Falls School and graduated from Turners Falls High School Class of 1969. She also attended GCC.
Diane was a certified counselor having worked for several agencies, lastly for the Brattleboro Retreat.
She enjoyed kayaking, skiing, spending time with her family and traveling.
She leaves her nephew Joseph Sulda of Turners Falls. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her siblings; Linda Sulda, Susan Sicard, Maureen Sicard and Robert Sicard Jr.
Services will be at a later date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brattleboro Retreat 1 Anna Marsh Lane, Brattleboro, VT. 05301.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
Published in Recorder on Mar. 11, 2019