She and her future Husband Kenneth A. Hallock Jr. met at Pioneer Valley Regional School and on December 12, 1970 they were married in Northfield. She worked for many years at the Vernon Green Nursing Home in Vernon, Vt. from where she retired.



She enjoyed baking, cake decorating, trips to Wells, Maine, birdwatching, puzzles and most of all her grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband of 48 years Kenneth and her son Jeremy and his wife Dawn of Winchester, NH and her daughters: Jennifer Hallock of Bellows Falls, VT and Mellany Harrington and her husband Michael of Westminster, VT and her grandchildren, Orion Hallock and his wife Brooke, Patrick Hallock, and Connor and Tristan Harrington. She is also survived by her siblings, Ronald Winship Jr. and his wife Katrina of Bernardston, MA, Bradley Winship and Darren Winship and his wife D'Ann both of Northfield, MA, Elaine Smith and her husband Doug of Gill, MA, Eileen Snow of High Point NC and Carolyn Kaczor of Northfield, MA. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral services will be Saturday (2-9-2019) at Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA, at 11:00 A.M. Doug Smith will officiate. Burial will be in the spring in West Northfield Cemetery.



There will be a calling hour on Saturday morning (2-9-2019) from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.



Donations in her memory may be made to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.



