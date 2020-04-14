Diane Lively Letheren passed away on April 8, 2020 after a courageous ten year battle with breast cancer. Diane was born on August 29, 1958 in Greenfield, Massachusetts.



Diane graduated from Greenfield High School Class of 1976. She moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1978. She was an entrepreneur and operated a successful corporate housewares business in Atlanta for more than 30 years.



Diane is preceded in death by her mother Irene Genevieve Sheridan Lively.



She is survived by her father Gerald Joseph Lively, brothers Philip, John, Gary, and Alan Lively, and daughters Irene and Amanda Letheren.



She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, and daughter.



A celebration of life will be held with family in Greenfield at a later date.

