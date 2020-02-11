Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doe C. (Doris) Brousseau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doe (nee Doris) C. Brousseau, March 22, 1930 - January 2, 2020.



Doe Brousseau died, poetically, where she was born, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA.



Doe's independent spirit was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She was whip-smart, well-read, strong-willed, open-minded, and accepting of everyone. She loved political dramas, The Rachel Maddow Show, and WAMC public radio.



Doe was predeceased by her dear friend and companion David Star (nee Daniel Flynn), her brothers Omer, Louis, Philip, Laurence, and Ernest Brousseau, and her sisters Leona Waterman, Edna Bryan, and Frances Pimentel. She is survived by sisters Olive Prunier of Oxford, MA and Catherine Manning of Brentwood, NH.



Predeceased by a son, Scott Higgins, in 1989, Doe leaves children: Marc Brousseau and his wife, Dorothy Brousseau of Claremont, NH; Jacki Pinger and her husband Andrew Pinger of Brattleboro, VT; Twyla Higgins of Pawtucket, RI; Jerri Higgins and her partner, Andrew Kostecki; and Clarke Higgins of Springfield, MA, along with her beloved grandchildren Amealia Brousseau and Austen Higgins-Cassidy.



Those wishing to honor Doe are encouraged to donate to the non-profit Good Neighbors: P.O. Box 222, Wendell, MA 01379.

Published in Recorder on Feb. 11, 2020

