Dolores ("Doe") Ann (Waterman) Braman, passed away at Baystate Medical Center on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after a short but hard battle with Brain Lymphoma and Covid-19.
Doe was born in Newport, Maine on June 20, 1938 daughter of Maurice and Phyllis Waterman. She graduated from Greenfield High School, Greenfield, MA. She made her home in Greenfield and raised a lively family.
Doe retired from Pioneer Women's Health and Franklin Medical Center for over 30 years of employment. She has kept in touch with so many of her co-workers after her retirement and shared many stories and fond memories of her mischievous co-workers. A good laugh often! Even during her illness and battle with chemo she never lost her humor and quick wit! She was a strong fighter and gracious woman.
She was known to so many children and young adult friends of her children as, "Grammy Doe." She was proud of her great-grandchildren and was known as GiGi. Her kindness and thoughtfulness touched so many young and old. Her family was the most important in her life. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved music and had speakers in every room of her home and outside porches blasting all genres and most often Neil Diamond. She would burn CD's and Cassettes (back in the day) with music she loved and give to family and friends! She was a collector of all music.
She loved sending cards and receiving cards. She would spend hours in stores reading cards to find the perfect card for anyone for any milestone or "just because". Sometimes those cards would be stored for months for that special occasion for that recipient. She would constantly make up "goody bags" of treats for young visitors (and 30 year old grandchildren too) whenever they stopped by her house. She would deliver goody bags to her grandchildren sports games for her grandchild, teammates and special coaches. No bigger heart than of Grammy Doe.
She will be greatly missed by her 5 children; Wendy Miner of Greenfield, Ronald (Bev) Duclos of Conyers, GA, Michael (Karen) Duclos of Greenfield, Robin Duclos of Canada, Steven Duclos (Doreen) of Enfield, CT, her 15 grandchildren; Christopher Miner, Caitlin Vautour, Larissa Harrison, Ross Miner , Johanna Smith LaClaire, Amelia Nelson, Kasey Hebert, Lindsey Akey, Mikey Duclos, Molley Duclos, Steven Duclos, Dylan Duclos, Ryan Duclos, Chelsea Richardson Dyer and Brittany Duclos, her 19 great grandchildren; Otis, Everett, Grant, Rhiley, Olivia, Carter, Charles, Ryann, Ameliya, Parker, Paisley, Madison, Charlotte, Wren, Hayden, Jacolby, Jayce, Weston and Beau. She also leaves behind her boyfriend Joseph Saviski.
Doe was pre-deceased by a sister Joyce Rau, two husbands, Wilfred Mayrand and Ernest Braman, and a son-in-law Charles "Chuck" Miner.
The family wishes to thank the Baystate Oncology Floor Nurses and CNA's on Springfield 3 for the compassion and care provided to our mom during her stays. She loved every single one of you and the special birthday gift, birthday treats and dance provided at her bedside from the amazing staff! A heartfelt thank you to Palliative Care Emily Martin, NP-C for the comfort and care plan you created with our Mom and the added emotional support and friendship you shared with her. Thank you to Dr. Fahad Alroumi for the exceptional care you provided her for the many years and emotional support. You were so loved.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of life (with music and laughter - per Doe's request) is planned in June of 2021 with information will be provided at later date.
In lieu of flowers and Doe's love for dogs, it is requested memorial contributions to Franklin County Sheriff's Office Animal Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or online at www.fcrdogkennel.org
Soolaimon Mom!
