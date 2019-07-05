Dolores M. Harvey of Greenfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 2 at Buckley HealthCare Center in Greenfield after a short period of failing health. She was 90 years old.



Born January 17, 1929 in Stamford, CT., she was the daughter of Fred and Clara Harris.



She spent most of her life as a home maker, and also worked at Wilson's Department Store for more than 25 years.



Dolores enjoyed traveling with family and friends, and visited Cape Cod annually. Dolores also enjoyed baking, especially cookies for grandchildren, and dining out with friends and family.



She was pre-deceased by her high school sweetheart and husband of 53 years, Dr. David A. Harvey. Dolores is survived by her 5 children: Wayne and Barbara Harvey of Dripping Springs, Tx., Elaine and Bill Sinni of Falmouth, Ma., Bryan Harvey and his partner Lori Clutter of Mt. Juliet, TN, Lisa and Jeff Reber of Naples, FL and Katherine Dew of Greenfield. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be conducted at the First United Church of Bernardston on Friday, July 12 at 1pm. A reception will follow. Donations to Warm the Children are encouraged in lieu of flowers.

