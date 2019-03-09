Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dona O'Dou. View Sign

Dona passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family & friends after a long struggle with breast cancer, on February 21, 2019.



A native of Worcester, Dona was an ordained Buddhist nun who studied under the guidance of Maha Ghosananda. She was a compassionate personal care attendant who loved gardening, writing poetry, teaching yoga and meditation.



She is survived by her mother Lena O'Dou (nee Lapomarda), son Graeme O'Dou and wife Rachael Arnold, son Shawn O'Dou and wife Mary Jane and 3 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Joseph O'Dou.



A Celebration of Dona's life will be held at 2 pm, on Sunday, March 16, at the Wendell Town Hall. All are welcome to attend.



Memorial donations in memory of Dona can be made to Rowe Camp and Conference Center, PO Box 273, Rowe, MA 01367.

