Donald G. Huber, 92 of Northfield, Ma. died Saturday evening (4-6-2019) at his home. He was born in Northfield on June 24, 1926 the son of Maximillian and Minnie (Johnson) Huber. He was educated at the Pine Street School and Northfield High School. He joined the service when he was 17. He served in the U.S. Navy during WW II in the Asiatic Pacific Theater serving in Yokohama, Japan, then at the port of Recife in Brazil. He was honorably discharge in 1946.



Upon returning from the service he worked locally with his grandfather and uncle as a painter. He later joined with his brother Bill and formed The Huber Brothers painting contractors, retiring in 1988. In his younger days, as time permitted, he enjoyed horse trail riding with his friends. He also enjoyed reading, hunting, playing cards at the Old Stone Lodge, camping, and picnicking. He was a former commander of the Northfield VFW post #9874.



Don is survived by his wife of 52 years the former Rita Mello, and his children: JoAnn Huber of Barrington, NH Barbara Prichard of Guilford, Vt. Heidi Huber of Northfield, Ma. Anita Tavalli of Northfield, MA. Donald G. Huber of Northfield, Ma. and David Huber of Athol, MA. He is also survived by his sister Judy Harris of Hopkinton, MA. Jeff Gale of Northfield, MA. many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Linda Gibowitz, and his brothers: Bob and Bill.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.



