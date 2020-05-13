Donald George Smith, 82, passed into eternity on Monday, May 11, at Buckley Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. He was born on May 10, 1938, in Greenfield to the late Vincent and Winifred Smith, and lived in Franklin County his entire life outside of a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps in the late 1950s.
Don grew up in various Franklin County towns, and attended Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls. He worked at and retired from Kendall Mills in Colrain until its closure, after which he pursued woodworking and carpentry. He greatly enjoyed working in his shop, watching the New England Patriots and NASCAR races; bus trips with his wife, daily coffee runs, horseshoes and clambakes.
Besides his wife, Carol (Tracy) Smith, and stepmother, Anna Mae "Nancy" Smith, Don is survived by his children: Dawn Marie Feind (Frank) of Portsmouth, VA; Michael Joseph Smith (Linda) of Burlington, NC; and stepdaughter Belinda Schatz (Eric) of Shelburne, MA. Along with his parents, Don was pre-deceased by a daughter, Karen Marie Smith, a stepson, Roland Kingsley; and a brother, Douglas. Don leaves behind grandchildren Lukas Feind, Jessica Dietrich, Kellie Owen, Kyle Malbone, Samantha Smith, Nicholas Smith, Erika Harkey, Danielle Long, Christina Markwell, and Rebecca Clough, as well as two brothers, Dennis (Brenda) of Interlachen, FL and David (Leigh) of St. Albans, VT. He also leaves beloved nephews, nieces, great-grandchildren and great-nieces and -nephews.
In light of the current shut-down, there are no funeral arrangements. A graveside service will be held by the family at a later date.
Gifts in memory of Don may be mailed to the Colrain Community Church Scholarship Fund, 306 Main Rd., Colrain, MA 01340.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence to the family please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on May 13, 2020.