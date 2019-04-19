Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald J. Thorpe. View Sign





He was born in Holyoke on March 27, 1942, to William and Lucille (Gregoire) Thorpe.



Donald (Don) married Eleanor (Ellie) Nartowicz on December 18, 1965. Ellie passed in July 2015. All their married life was spent in South Deerfield. Don had honorably served on active duty in the United States Navy and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed deer, pheasant and bear hunting in Massachusetts and Montpelier Vermont. He enjoyed fresh water fishing, and was a member of the former Bass Club Association. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing in New Hampshire, spending many weekends working the boats for Al Gauron Deep Sea fishing charters. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and former member of the South Deerfield Rod and Gun Club, serving a period as vice president. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, and was a member of the former South Deerfield snowmobile club. He was sole proprietor of Don's Auto Body Shop in South Deerfield for many years. Don established a women's softball tournament which including many local businesses. He was a member of the South Deerfield Polish Club where he enjoyed playing in the pitch tournaments. Don had a warm heart and would always be the first to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his family very much, enjoying the large family gatherings at his home as well as the yearly Overstreet clam bakes, Dinny and Lee's 4th of July fireworks, and Sue & Don's pig roasts. Don loved listening to country music, playing cribbage, horseshoes, and was an avid chip and putt golf player.



Don leaves behind 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved sister, Nancy Landry of Ludlow; sisters-in-law Gladys Nartowicz and North Nartowicz. His son Michael Thorpe and his children Christopher and Matthew Thorpe; his daughter June Ovitt and her children Cassandra Ovitt and Gage Ovitt-Hoyt; his daughter Teresa Haselton and her children Kye Johnson, Jared, Jacob, Jeremy and Joseph Haselton; his daughter Darlene Thorpe and her children Willow, Jebediah and Jesse Johansmeyer; his great grandchildren Gianna Haselton, Scarlette Ovitt and Wyatt Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to deeply thank the nurses at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital ICU for the thoughtful and compassionate care provided to Don during his stay, and to Mike and Mindi Safford for all of their support.



Calling hours at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, will be held Monday, April 22, from 9-11 a.m. Funeral service at the funeral home directly after. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, South Deerfield. A reception will follow at the South Deerfield Polish Club.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VNA at Cooley Dickinson.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:





Donald Jean Thorpe, 77, of South Deerfield, left this world peacefully at his home with family on April 17, 2019 after a period of failing health.He was born in Holyoke on March 27, 1942, to William and Lucille (Gregoire) Thorpe.Donald (Don) married Eleanor (Ellie) Nartowicz on December 18, 1965. Ellie passed in July 2015. All their married life was spent in South Deerfield. Don had honorably served on active duty in the United States Navy and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed deer, pheasant and bear hunting in Massachusetts and Montpelier Vermont. He enjoyed fresh water fishing, and was a member of the former Bass Club Association. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing in New Hampshire, spending many weekends working the boats for Al Gauron Deep Sea fishing charters. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and former member of the South Deerfield Rod and Gun Club, serving a period as vice president. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, and was a member of the former South Deerfield snowmobile club. He was sole proprietor of Don's Auto Body Shop in South Deerfield for many years. Don established a women's softball tournament which including many local businesses. He was a member of the South Deerfield Polish Club where he enjoyed playing in the pitch tournaments. Don had a warm heart and would always be the first to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his family very much, enjoying the large family gatherings at his home as well as the yearly Overstreet clam bakes, Dinny and Lee's 4th of July fireworks, and Sue & Don's pig roasts. Don loved listening to country music, playing cribbage, horseshoes, and was an avid chip and putt golf player.Don leaves behind 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved sister, Nancy Landry of Ludlow; sisters-in-law Gladys Nartowicz and North Nartowicz. His son Michael Thorpe and his children Christopher and Matthew Thorpe; his daughter June Ovitt and her children Cassandra Ovitt and Gage Ovitt-Hoyt; his daughter Teresa Haselton and her children Kye Johnson, Jared, Jacob, Jeremy and Joseph Haselton; his daughter Darlene Thorpe and her children Willow, Jebediah and Jesse Johansmeyer; his great grandchildren Gianna Haselton, Scarlette Ovitt and Wyatt Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to deeply thank the nurses at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital ICU for the thoughtful and compassionate care provided to Don during his stay, and to Mike and Mindi Safford for all of their support.Calling hours at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, will be held Monday, April 22, from 9-11 a.m. Funeral service at the funeral home directly after. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, South Deerfield. A reception will follow at the South Deerfield Polish Club.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VNA at Cooley Dickinson.Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfueralhome.com Funeral Home Wrisley Funeral Home

90 Sugarloaf Street

South Deerfield , MA 01373

(413) 665-4046 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close