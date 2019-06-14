Donald L. Gardner, 86, of Park Villa, Turners Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. Donald was born on June 1,1933 to Eva and Harold Gardner. He attended Amherst schools and continued his education at the Stockbridge School of Agriculture.
He was drafted by the Army in June of 1953 where he drove an ambulance in the Korean War. He was later honorably discharged in May of 1961. He went to work for the Town of Pelham as the Highway Superintendent. Shortly after, he became co-owner of Amherst Sand and Gravel where he worked light construction and paved most of his life. Before retiring, Donald drove truck for a family business. Donald enjoyed watching Red Sox baseball and being outside in the yard.
He was predeceased by Joan, his loving wife of 61 years and is survived by his sister, Marian Sawin and her children. He leaves behind his daughter Charlene, his sons Donald Jr., Gary, Greg and his wife Caryn, his grandchildren Natalie, Patrick, Matthew, and Megan, and one great-grandchild, Liam
Calling Hours will be held at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, on Monday, June 17,2019, from 5-7:00PM. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 18th at 11:00AM in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel with Jack Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Turners Falls. In Lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, Mass. 01701.
Published in Recorder on June 14, 2019