Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 646 Newton Street South Hadley , MA 01075 (413)-533-4400 Service 4:00 PM First Congregational Church South Hadley , MA

Donald P. Bonzek, 88, of Ludlow passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Greenfield, MA, on August 22, 1930, he was the son of the late Vincent and Viola (Babino) Bonzek. Don had several professions during his career, his favorite being a surveyor, of which he shared many memories. For most of his career, he was a machinist, promoting into an Industrial Engineer position at Hamilton Standard, a division of United Technologies. Donald was also a Worshipful Past Master of the Brigham Masonic Lodge of Ludlow.



Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Valerie of Ludlow, his children, Pamela Bates and her husband Bill of Love Valley, NC, Gregory and his wife Debra of Ludlow, and Patricia Miller and her husband Russell of Amity, ME. Donald also leaves his five grandchildren, Nova, Colleen, Brent, Jessica and Audrey and three great-grandchildren Robert, Veronica and Lucas. Donald is also survived by his brother, Richard of Endwell NY, as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins. Sadly, Donald was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey, his granddaughter Shannon, and his brothers Vincent and Harold.



Services for Donald will be held at the First Congregational Church in South Hadley on Wednesday, July 31 at 4:00 p.m. with a reception following in the Church Fellowship Hall.



The family requests that donations, in lieu of flowers, be sent to the . For more information visit

