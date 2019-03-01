Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald P. Stebbins. View Sign





Donald Paul Stebbins, 78, lifelong resident of Northfield, passed away at the Buckley Nursing Home in Greenfield on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Born on February 23, 1941, he was the youngest son of Ruth and Leonard Stebbins of Northfield. After graduating Greenfield Vocational High School, he entered the Navy in 1960 and was stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba until his honorable discharge in 1964. After returning to his hometown of Northfield, he married the former Theresa Boliski on October 10, 1964 at St. John's Church in Millers Falls MA.Don was fond of hunting, snowmobiling and race cars. He not only loved to cook for his family and friends but enjoyed eating as well. He was a member of Local Union 98 Operator's Union and worked for Mackin Construction for a number of years. After retiring, he and his wife spent winters in Heatherwood Village in Lakeland, FL and also loved his summer camp at Forest Lake Campground in Winchester, NH.He leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, the former Theresa Boliski; two sons: Donald and his wife Kim of Northfield, MA and Timothy and wife Amber of Greenfield, MA; a brother Gerald of Turners Falls; 3 grandchildren: Tyler Godfrey and Drew Stebbins of Northfield and Laura Stebbins of Greenfield; 2 great-grandchildren Emmalyn and Brantley Godfrey of Northfield and several nephews and nieces.Funeral services will be Wednesday (3-6-2019) at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA at 11:00 A.M. The Rev. Michael Gantt will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Northfield.Calling hours will be Tuesday (3-5-2019) from 4-7 P.M. at the funeral home.Donations in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.A special thanks to all the staff at Buckley Nursing Home.To send condolences or for directions please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kidder Funeral Home

