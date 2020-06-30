Donald R. Slaunwhite
On June 27, 2020, after 82 years of living on Earth, Donald R. Slaunwhite, of Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, had transitioned to the other side where most of his loving family members, who had long gone, wait for him.

Donald was born as a fifth child to Stewart E. and Nell L. (Coates) Slaunwhite in Charlemont, Massachusetts on October 19, 1937. He attended local schools.

Donald signed up for the service with the Army when he turned 18 years. He was stationed in the state of Washington and served for 2 years. After the Army, Donald traveled around the country before coming back to West County, Massachusetts. He continued to help his father with farming before he began his career outside of the farm. Over the years, Donald was known for his strong work ethic as he put many hours working at various jobs. Some of the jobs he held were as- an undertaker's assistant; an EMT/ambulance driver; an oil delivery driver; a school janitor; a commercial custodian; a machinist for the paper mill; and lastly as a delivery driver for bulk newspapers. Donald eventually retired in his early 70s.

Throughout his life, he lived in simplicity as a quiet countryman. His pastimes were taking day trips with his son, Doug (when his son was young); going on motorcycle rides; driving his 1957 Buick Special convertible; boating with his classic wooden speedboat; snowmobiling; restoring cars; and maintaining his family ties especially with his younger brother and sisters whom he was close to over the years.

Survivors include his son, Douglas K. Slaunwhite of San Francisco, CA; one sister, Betty A. Hicks of Charlemont, MA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stewart and Nell; his brothers, Stewart and Francis; and his sisters, Goldie Sweet and Virginia Duprey.

His burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com

Published in Recorder on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
