On the morning of April 12th 2020, Donna Jackson, 60, of 270 Russell Street, Sunderland MA, peacefully passed away in her sleep. Donna was a proud member of The North Western District Attorneys Office where she worked as the Office Supervisor for 32 years. Her memory lives on through her daughter Molly Jackson, 26, of Sunderland MA, who she loved more than live itself, their 2 cats, ZooZoo and Flynnie, and her brother, Tom Blais of Leeds, MA. Donna had a passion for reading, and loved movie nights with her friends. Anyone who knew Donna, knows that her sarcastic nature could make anyone laugh for days, she had a light about her that could make even the saddest situations a little better. She was a simple woman with a heart that could warm anyone and bring a smile to everyone around her. She will never be forgotten, and her loving, protective, funny sarcastic ways will live on forever. Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Apr. 17, 2020