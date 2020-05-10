Donna M. (Brant) Shippee, 83, was taken home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Donna was born in Hammond, IN on November 9, 1936, one of eight children of Robert and Lorna (Kelley) Brant.
On January 3, 1960 she was married to John H. Shippee, Jr. and they recently celebrated 60 years of a loving marriage. Donna is survived by her husband and their family including two daughters; Tammy Mosher and her husband Tim of Greenfield, Brenda Jarvis of Shelburne Falls, four grandchildren; Valerie Pfeil, Eric (Hannah) Mosher, Amanda Toporek (Seth Recore) and Jason Jarvis (Lydia Dodge), five great grandchildren; Timothy, Eric and Henry Pfeil, Micah and Phoebe Mosher, a brother William Brant, two sisters Marlith McIntosh and Frances Sessions, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Donna loved her home and providing for her family. She enjoyed maintaining her garden and tending to her flowers that decorated her yard. She loved to cook and bake pies, especially during the holiday season when she welcomed her family home to celebrate. Donna and John enjoyed traveling together locally and trips within the country.
Donna also volunteered her time to her community. She was a cafeteria volunteer at the Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School for years, she dedicated over 500 hours of her time to the VA Medical Center in Leeds and was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Shelburne Falls.
Donna had a wonderful soprano singing voice that she shared in local churches, at special events, and was a member of the Pioneer Valley Symphony Chorus for many years.
Donna had a deep faith and worshiped at the Colrain Community Church for many years. She and John would often lend support to the In-Touch Ministries so they could continue to spread the word.
Donna truly loved God, her family and her country.
Donna's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Danielle Chadwick for her loving care over the last eight years. Danielle has become a part of the family and Donna loved her dearly. The family also wishes to thank Pastor Bob Szafran, his wife Tammy, their son Daniel, and the entire family of the Colrain Community Church for their continued support and love over the years.
A Celebration of Donna's Life will take place when family and friends can safely come together.
In lieu of flowers it is requested that memorial contributions be made to the In-Touch Ministries, online at www.intouch.org
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message of support or share a memory please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on May 10, 2020.