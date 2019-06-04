Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Marie Covey. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

On June 2, 2019, Donna Marie (Nartowicz) Covey died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a long courageous battle with cancer. Donna is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 19 years, Michael Covey, of South Deerfield. She also leaves a daughter, Samantha Patterson of North Adams, MA and son, Joseph Patterson of Westford, MA. She leaves three step children Eric Covey and Kelly Covey both of Greenfield, MA and Jamie Covey of Turners Falls, MA. She adored her beautiful grandchildren, Emma and Ian Paulin. Donna also leaves her baby sister Denice Gray of Conway, MA and her husband Lee as well as her brother Joseph Nartowicz of McFarland, WI and his wife Karen. She had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donna was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth (Sis) Nartowicz of South Deerfield, MA and her sister Debra Overstreet of Whately, MA.



Donna was born and brought up in So. Deerfield where she graduated from Frontier Regional High School with the Class of 1971. She graduated from Westfield State College in 1975 with a degree in teaching. Donna will always be remembered for her love of children and was a long-time educator in the South Deerfield School District where she taught kindergarten and first grade. Her final class before retiring was especially memorable because she was able to teach our family's next generation. She was instrumental in the implementation of kindergarten going from a half day program to a full day. As a literacy coordinator she was dedicated to inspiring children to read. Halloween was a special holiday that enabled her to hand out books instead of candy to her students and neighborhood children. Donna was known for decorating her house down to the smallest detail for every occasion, especially Christmas. She loved celebrations and any reason to gather with family and friends.



Donna was an athletic woman who loved softball. She played in community leagues in her free time and was the Frontier girls' JV softball coach for many years. After her marriage to Mike, softball changed to golf as her favorite pastime. It wasn't so much the golf as it was the company she kept on and off the course. We would be a miss to mention the 19th hole where she would enjoy a glass of Pinot Grigio that was mostly ice with her numerous friends she enjoyed playing with. Mike and Donna cherish the friendships they have made and maintained. She also loved traveling with her husband, family, and friends in which she had the opportunity to do often after retirement.



Calling hours will be Friday June 7th at Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf St. in So. Deerfield, MA from 3PM to 5PM, followed by a "Going Away Party" at Terrazza Restaurant at the Country Club of Greenfield at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Cancer Connection 41 Locust Street, Northampton, MA. We also ask for your prayers for Donna and her eternal peace.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

