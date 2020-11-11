1/1
Donna Tirrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna L. Tirrell, 73, of Lancaster, passed away November 7, 2020 at her home. She was born April 22, 1947 in Turners Falls, Massachusetts to the late George and Ida Richard Gallant. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Tirrell. Donna was blessed to be a stay at home mom to her four children. She volunteered in the school system for many years while her children were attending school. Donna enjoyed painting ceramics, bingo, bowling, and reading, but mostly relished spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving are two sons, Craig Tirrell (Tracy) of Marco Island, Florida and Todd Tirrell of Lancaster; two daughters, Laurie Jennings (Clayton) of Athol, Massachusetts and Jennifer Smith (David) of Lancaster; two sisters, Lorraine Wysk and Eleanor "Ellie" Gallant and one brother, Richard "Dickie" Gallant, all of South Carolina; grandchildren: Madison Smith, Caleb Jennings, Colton Smith, Grant Tirrell, Brennan Smith, Alyssa Jennings, and Luke Tirrell, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her other siblings, Dorothy "Dot" Rau, Elaine Potter, Edna "Edie" Gallant, Alan Gallant and Shirley "Chippie" Baronas. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Nov. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved