Donna L. Tirrell, 73, of Lancaster, passed away November 7, 2020 at her home. She was born April 22, 1947 in Turners Falls, Massachusetts to the late George and Ida Richard Gallant. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Tirrell. Donna was blessed to be a stay at home mom to her four children. She volunteered in the school system for many years while her children were attending school. Donna enjoyed painting ceramics, bingo, bowling, and reading, but mostly relished spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving are two sons, Craig Tirrell (Tracy) of Marco Island, Florida and Todd Tirrell of Lancaster; two daughters, Laurie Jennings (Clayton) of Athol, Massachusetts and Jennifer Smith (David) of Lancaster; two sisters, Lorraine Wysk and Eleanor "Ellie" Gallant and one brother, Richard "Dickie" Gallant, all of South Carolina; grandchildren: Madison Smith, Caleb Jennings, Colton Smith, Grant Tirrell, Brennan Smith, Alyssa Jennings, and Luke Tirrell, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her other siblings, Dorothy "Dot" Rau, Elaine Potter, Edna "Edie" Gallant, Alan Gallant and Shirley "Chippie" Baronas. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.