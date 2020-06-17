Dorena G. Johnson a longtime resident of Northfield died June 16, 2020 at Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, NH. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health.
She was born in Jacksonville, VT October 15, 1930 the daughter of Edith (Bennett) and Willie A. Gilbert. She grew up in Charlemont and Greenfield, MA and graduated from Greenfield High School. On June 7, 1952 she married Charles H. Johnson in Greenfield. Their first of many trips was their honeymoon trip of three weeks to Yellowstone National Park. They were married for 63 years and enjoyed many camping trips throughout the United States and Canada, visiting all but a handful of the fifty states including two trips to Alaska and all the provinces of Canada, with the exception of the Northwest Territory. Charles passed away in 2015. Dorena was devoted to her family - her family always came first. She enjoyed cooking and especially enjoyed preparing for family gatherings. She worked for many years as a bookeeper for a number of small businesses in the Greenfield area.
Survivors include her children: Charles and his wife Lyn of Warwick, MA. Carol and her husband Bernie Glabach of Winchester, NH and Douglas and his wife Lori of Erving. She also leaves five grandchildren Joshua Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Angela Glabach Vu and Lindsey Glabach Royce, seven great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of LIfe will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Applewood as well as all of her caregivers over the last several years for their care and compassion. Donations in her memory may be made to Lifepath, 101 Munson St. Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301, htpp./lifepathma.org. or Applewood Activity Fund, Applewood Rehabilitation Center, 8 Snow Rd. Winchester, NH. 03470, or an organization of your choice that works to improve the quality of life for seniors citizens.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA is in charge of arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 17, 2020.