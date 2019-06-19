Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris E. Shaw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris E. (Lively) Shaw, 80, died May 11, peacefully at home.



Born in Colrain on December 23, 1938, she was the daughter of Theodore and Mabel (Coburn) Lively. Prior to retirement, Doris was employed at the former Kendall Mills in Griswoldville for over 30 years.



A longtime resident of Greenfield, she enjoyed golf, ceramics and volunteering at the YMCA.



In 2017, she moved to Texas residing with her daughter and son-in-law. She loved puzzles, playing games and cards, shopping and spending time with her family.



Survivors include her daughter June Banks & son-in-law Dan Banks of TX, granddaughter Nichole Doucette of TX, 2 brothers Leander Lively of Griswoldville and John Lively of Erving, 3 sisters Janice Barton of Shelburne Falls, Eleanor Parks of Northfield and Theresa Harris of Brattleboro, VT, several nieces & nephews.



A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew, 8 Church Street Greenfield at 2pm on August 3rd.



Memorial donations may be made to: The Seton Foundations, Daughters of Charity Healthcare Ministry of Central Texas, 1345 Philomena St. Ste. 400, Austin, TX 78723

