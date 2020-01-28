Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris I. Rose. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris I. "Dot" (Boulden) Rose, 94, formerly of 20A Hartwell Street, Bernardston, MA, a resident of the Buckley Health Care Center, 95 Laurel Street, died peacefully on Saturday evening, January 25, 2020 following a period of declining health.



Doris was born on September 7, 1925, to Earla Mae (Ingraham) and George Boulden, Sr., and was educated in Montague Public Schools. Dot was employed by the former Montague Rod & Reel, Greenfield Tap & Die Corporation. She married the love of her life, Clarence E. "Bud" Rose, on October 21, 1944 in Montague Center, MA and they celebrated nearly 71 years of marriage prior to his passing on June 21, 2015. Together, they were blessed with five children and she became a stay at home mother. When the children were of school age, she went back to work for Chapin & Sadler Bus Company as a school bus driver and later for the Union 38 School District for several years.



Dot was a 50+year member of the 1st Congregational Church of Sunderland, MA, where she served on the church deaconate. She also volunteered on numerous church dinners and on the house committee. Dot was known for her knitting of afghans, as well as for her decadent chocolate cake. She enjoyed visiting Wells Beach, in Wells, Maine annually with her late husband Bud and was fond of watching Cardinals in their natural habitat.



She is lovingly remembered by her children: Leroy "Butch" Rose (Lorna) of Bernardston, MA, Richard Rose (Virginia) of Millers Falls, MA and Northport, FL, George Rose (Julia) of Northfield, MA, Marcia McCrory (Tim) of Bernardston, MA and Donna Bezio (Bruce) of Erving, MA, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Dot was predeceased by her parents, George and Earla Boulden, her husband Clarence, her brother George Boulden Jr. and his wife Barbara, as well as by her sister Eleanor Sawin.



Funeral services will be observed from the 1st Congregational Church of Sunderland, 91 South Main Street, on THURSDAY January 30, 2020 at 10:00AM, with Rev. Christine Fontaine, friend of the family to officiate. Rites of committal and burial will follow in the North Sunderland Cemetery, located off Rte. 47, Sunderland, MA. A reception will follow the conclusion of the interment services, to be held in the church parish hall. The Rose family will receive guests on Wednesday evening, January 29, 2020 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 36 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA. Flowers are respectfully requested to be omitted, with expressions of affection preferred to either the 1st Congregational Church of Sunderland, P.O. Box 453, Sunderland, MA 01375 or to the Buckley Health Care Center, to the attention of the "Residents Activity Fund", 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA 01301



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

Doris I. "Dot" (Boulden) Rose, 94, formerly of 20A Hartwell Street, Bernardston, MA, a resident of the Buckley Health Care Center, 95 Laurel Street, died peacefully on Saturday evening, January 25, 2020 following a period of declining health.Doris was born on September 7, 1925, to Earla Mae (Ingraham) and George Boulden, Sr., and was educated in Montague Public Schools. Dot was employed by the former Montague Rod & Reel, Greenfield Tap & Die Corporation. She married the love of her life, Clarence E. "Bud" Rose, on October 21, 1944 in Montague Center, MA and they celebrated nearly 71 years of marriage prior to his passing on June 21, 2015. Together, they were blessed with five children and she became a stay at home mother. When the children were of school age, she went back to work for Chapin & Sadler Bus Company as a school bus driver and later for the Union 38 School District for several years.Dot was a 50+year member of the 1st Congregational Church of Sunderland, MA, where she served on the church deaconate. She also volunteered on numerous church dinners and on the house committee. Dot was known for her knitting of afghans, as well as for her decadent chocolate cake. She enjoyed visiting Wells Beach, in Wells, Maine annually with her late husband Bud and was fond of watching Cardinals in their natural habitat.She is lovingly remembered by her children: Leroy "Butch" Rose (Lorna) of Bernardston, MA, Richard Rose (Virginia) of Millers Falls, MA and Northport, FL, George Rose (Julia) of Northfield, MA, Marcia McCrory (Tim) of Bernardston, MA and Donna Bezio (Bruce) of Erving, MA, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Dot was predeceased by her parents, George and Earla Boulden, her husband Clarence, her brother George Boulden Jr. and his wife Barbara, as well as by her sister Eleanor Sawin.Funeral services will be observed from the 1st Congregational Church of Sunderland, 91 South Main Street, on THURSDAY January 30, 2020 at 10:00AM, with Rev. Christine Fontaine, friend of the family to officiate. Rites of committal and burial will follow in the North Sunderland Cemetery, located off Rte. 47, Sunderland, MA. A reception will follow the conclusion of the interment services, to be held in the church parish hall. The Rose family will receive guests on Wednesday evening, January 29, 2020 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 36 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA. Flowers are respectfully requested to be omitted, with expressions of affection preferred to either the 1st Congregational Church of Sunderland, P.O. Box 453, Sunderland, MA 01375 or to the Buckley Health Care Center, to the attention of the "Residents Activity Fund", 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA 01301The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com Published in Recorder on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close