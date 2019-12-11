Doris W. Glabach, 98 of Northfield, MA and formerly of Leyden, MA, died Tuesday (12-10-2019) at Charlene Manor, Greenfield, MA. She was born in Hinsdale, N.H. on November 13, 1921 the daughter of Harold and Eliza (Delorya) Wilder. Doris was educated in local schools. She was married on November 2, 1941 to Wilhelm C. Glabach who predeceased her in 2001 after 60 years of marriage.
Doris served as a libraian in Leyden and Greenfield, MA. She was a very active member of the Leyden United Methodist Church, where she served as Superintendent of the Sunday School for many years, and was active in the Women's Society.
She is survived by her son: William H. Glabach and his wife Mary of Leyden, and daughters: April Field of Taylors, SC, Mary Field and her partner Steve Godin of Northfield, MA and Sandra Brassor of Crestview, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Frederick, Robert, William, and Thomas Glabach, Sally Gentile, Daniel Field, Rebecca Wells, Gretchen Li Cata, Richard Brassor, and Devin Brassor. Thirteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be Saturday (12-14-2019) at 11:00 A.M. at the Leyden United Methodist Church, 15 West Leyden Road, Leyden, Ma. The Rev. Larry Lake , pastor, will officiate. Burial in Beaver Meadow Cemetery, Leyden will be in the spring.
Calling hours will be Friday (12-13-2019 ) from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Leyden United Methodist Church, 15 West Leyden Road, Leyden, MA 01337.
Published in Recorder on Dec. 11, 2019