Dorothy A. (Socha) Stahelski, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, with her loving family at her side. She was born May 16, 1932, daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Spieczny) Socha. She was raised and educated in Chicopee, and resided in Westfield since 1957.



A graduate of Chicopee High School, Class of 1949, Dorothy retired from AT& T after working many years as a service representative. She was dedicated to the Polish National Catholic Church, and was a devoted communicant of both St. Joseph's Church of Westfield and Holy Mother of the Rosary Church of Chicopee.



Dorothy served on the Supreme Council of the PNCC, the music scholarship program, ANS, and Children of Mary Society. She was a faithful member of the church choir, taught Sunday School classes and participated in various parish committees. In retirement, Dorothy was a Westfield School Volunteer, serving as a classroom aide.



Dorothy was predeceased in 1989 by her beloved husband, Chester E. Stahelski, and is survived by her loving son, Mark D. Stahelski and wife Barbara of South Deerfield; cherished twin grandsons, Robert Stahelski and wife Kerry of Oxford, and Daniel Stahelski and wife Ashlee of Middleboro; her caring sister, Valeria R. Peters of Belchertown; and her niece, Felicia Bycenski and husband Michael of Suffield, CT. She was predeceased by her sister, Jane H. Socha, and brother, Edward P. Socha.



Funeral services for Dorothy will be held Saturday from Kozikowski Funeral Home, 565 Front St., Chicopee, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM in Holy Mother of the Rosary Church. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A calling hour will precede Mass from 9:30-10:30AM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Mother of the Rosary Church, 20 Bell St., Chicopee, MA 01013 or St. Joseph's Church, 73 Main St., Westfield, MA 01085.



