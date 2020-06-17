Dorothy Elizabeth Newton-Howes, 74, passed away unexpectedly on June 16th at Baystate Hospital. Dottie was born January 31, 1946 in Fayetteville, NC to Annie Louise Cash and Eugene Potter. Raised in North Carolina, she moved to New England in 1966 and settled in Western Massachusetts. Dottie held multiple jobs while raising her four children, prior to retiring from her last job at Yankee Candle in 2005. She volunteered at the Buckland Town Hall, she worked at the Buckland Post Office and worked mothers' hours locally at Freezer Locker and Foxtowne Coffee Shop.
Dottie was well known for her cooking and generosity in helping others. She was the matriarch of the family making sure everyone was taken care of. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Pete, spending their summers in Wells Beach, Maine and traveling to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to be with her family in the winter.
Dottie leaves behind her husband of fifteen years, Nelson Howes known to all as Pete. Her three daughters, Deborah Sue Harris and husband Corey of Lacey, WA, Leeanne Herman and husband Robert of Southampton, MA, and Danielle Newton of Shelburne Falls, MA. Her six grandchildren, Jared Herman, Jordyn Corliss, Gabriel Corliss, Gary Herman, Robert Herman III. She also leaves behind her three sisters, Marie Hair of North Carolina, Barbara Jacobs of North Carolina, and Ann Landis of Florida and many other family members and close friends.
Dottie was predeceased by her son Gary Lee Newton II "Pudge" and grandson Robert D.V. Benoit. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food pantry or pay it forward. Cook for a neighbor in need, help other less fortunate than you. That's what Dottie would want.
A graveside service for Dottie will be held Saturday, June 20 at 10:00 am at Arms Cemetery in Shelburne Falls.
A graveside service for Dottie will be held Saturday, June 20 at 10:00 am at Arms Cemetery in Shelburne Falls.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 17, 2020.