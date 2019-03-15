Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy E. Smith. View Sign

Dorothy (Peck) Smith, of Shelburne, passed away on March 12. She was at her home in Peckville, with her family surrounding her.



She was born on December 29, 1923, the second daughter of Lyndon A. and Dora (Willis) Peck.



Dorothy grew up with her four sisters on the family farm, Apex Orchards in Shelburne.



She attended local schools, graduating from Arms Academy in 1939. In 1943 she earned her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics from the Massachusetts Agricultural School in Amherst.



She moved to St. Johnsbury, Vermont and worked for the Farmer's Home Administration, helping rural families.



On the advice of one of her mentors, she continued her education at Cornell University and in 1949 she earned her Master's degree in Foods and Nutrition. While at Cornell she met and fell in love with her future husband, H. Michael Smith.



They were married on September 27, 1952 and moved to Granville, NY.



In 1956 their daughter Susan was born and before long a decision was made to move back to help run the Peck family apple farm, Apex Orchards in Shelburne. They established a home for their family and worked to run the farm with Dorothy's parents. Their son Tim was born in 1957 and daughter Marcia in 1960.



Dorothy lived most of her life in Shelburne. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Shelburne where she served as treasurer for many years. She taught Sunday School, Bible School and was an active member in the Women's Fellowship. One of her favorite times of the Christmas season was getting each child in costume for the Christmas pageant.



Dorothy was devoted to her family. When her children were young she supported their interests by being a Cub Scout den mother, and 4-H leader.



She had a love for creating memorable family gatherings. Whether it was a winter picnic with the young ones or the annual sugar-on-snow party, she always enjoyed family get togethers. There was always a glimmer in the eye and fun to be had when spending time with her. Her kind, compassionate manner made her a friend to many. She was a model of grace and generosity.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Michael, and her sisters, Barbara, Helen, Margaret, and Cathryn.



She is survived by her son Timothy Smith of Shelburne, and her daughter Marcia Smith of Shelburne, and by her daughter and son-in- law, Susan and Russell Peterson of York, Maine. Also by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews, and their children.



A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Shelburne. A reception will follow at Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The First Congregational Church of Shelburne, c/o Lewis Goodnow, Treasurer, Church Common Road, Shelburne, MA 01370



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.

