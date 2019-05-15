Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ellen Faust. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Ellen "Dot" (Damon) Faust, left this world surrounded by members of her family on October 1, 2018 at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Missouri following a period of declining health, resulting in heart and renal failure.



Dot was born in Greenfield on May 15, 1936, the second child of Dorothy M. (



Dot regularly shared stories with family and friends alike of the relatively idyllic years she and her siblings spent in Bernardston during her youth. Her time was spent riding horses, with school friends (usually orchestrating some sort of generally harmless mayhem,) and accompanying her father Ed during his years trucking produce or making trips north to purchase cedar fencing materials and Christmas trees to sell at the family's home.



Dot graduated from Powers Institute in 1954 and went on to attend Hillyer College while living in East Hartford, where she worked for the Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Company as a Methods Engineer on the J57 jet engine project. While she enjoyed her time in Hartford, she returned home a few years later, and it's there that she met her future husband Ken, when he unassumingly arrived at Damon's Fencing to purchase a picnic table for his mother in May 1960. Ken had no idea what an impact that shopping trip would have on his future! Ken and Dot were married on December 1, 1962 and built their house on Oak Hill Road in Greenfield in 1964, which remained their home throughout their marriage and continues to be Ken's home today. During their retirement years, as health permitted, the couple enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Florida with Holly and more recently, spending as much time as possible with Eric and his children in Missouri. It was during a winter in Missouri that Dot's medical conditions worsened, detaining the couple in Missouri until her passing.



Dot loved being a stay at home mom at a time when it was becoming less fashionable and less feasible to be, as she described it, a "domestic engineer." She became a surrogate mother to every child she met. Her children's friends, neighborhood children, troubled teens in the Greenfield Public School system and countless Foreign Exchange Students called Dot "Mom" throughout the years. She loved her volunteer work at the Junior High and as Area Coordinator for Open Door Student Exchange Program, broadening the horizons of many local families by placing foreign exchange students into their family for part of a year.



Dot also loved Greenfield and Christmas! She organized and led "Light the Lights", a successful grass-roots campaign to raise money to purchase Christmas lights for Downtown Greenfield in 1979 when the town announced that it did not have enough money to replace their aging and dilapidated Christmas decorations. Dot served as a representative on the Town Council and was involved in other civic areas wherever her help was needed.



She was a true animal lover and adored the family pets, especially their Himalayan Molly and Maine Coon Cats London and Paris. Their remaining pet Persian, Vienna is now Ken's loyal and constant companion. Dot also loved collecting antiques throughout her lifetime as well as buying and selling them in her later years.



Besides her husband of almost 56 years, Kenneth, she leaves a daughter Holly Lynn Faust and her partner Scott Borgailo of Harwich Port, Cape Cod, a son Eric Paul Faust and his wife Elizabeth of Nixa, MO and four grandchildren: Katelyn Anne Faust, of Conway, Arkansas; Tanner Paul Faust of Nixa, MO; Kyle Scott Borgailo of Harwich Port, MA; and Joshua Marc Bouley of Nixa, MO. She also leaves behind 6 nieces, 4 nephews, and brothers-in-law Steve Turkington of Tucson, Arizona and Richard Faust of Bangor, Maine. She was predeceased by her father Edwin, Sr. in 1990, her mother Dorothy in 2002, her older sister, Betty Jane Turkington in 2015, her younger brother, Edwin H. Damon, Jr. in 2017, and her sisters-in-law, June Damon in 2009 and Joan Faust in 2012.



At her request, Dot was cremated. The family asks that you remember her by doing something today for someone who is in need, or that you take time to listen to someone who simply needs a friend. Dot never met a stranger and treated everyone as though they were a life-long friend. It didn't matter your station in life---diamonds in the rough and brilliantly shining gems were equally welcomed into her life, her home and her heart. All who knew her mourn her passing, but know they are better people for having known her!

The family asks that you remember her by doing something today for someone who is in need, or that you take time to listen to someone who simply needs a friend. Dot never met a stranger and treated everyone as though they were a life-long friend. It didn't matter your station in life---diamonds in the rough and brilliantly shining gems were equally welcomed into her life, her home and her heart. All who knew her mourn her passing, but know they are better people for having known her! 