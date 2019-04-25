Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Janet Blakslee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Janet Blakslee, 87 of Columbia, MD, passed away April 18, 2019. Born July 19,1931 in Brockton, to John A. Carter, Sr. and Alice Helen Thorburn. She lived in Conway and graduated from Deerfield High School in 1948 and from Cooley Dickinson School of Nursing in Northampton in 1951.



She married her husband Edward Blakslee of Ashfield in 1951, and after both going on to Shelton Bible College of New York City. He a Baptist Minister and she took classes for her life work in the missionary and together they went on to diligently serve as Baptist Missionaries for 22 years in the under developed region of the upper Amazon of Brazil. Upon returning to the U.S. she continued her work as both a nurse and missionary for 35 years in El Paso Texas with the Spanish community.



She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edward Blakslee, Sr., her son Edward, Jr. of Columbia, MD, 3 daughters Lorraine, Doreen, and Michelle, and 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A brother Thomas T. Carter of Old Town, Fla, two sisters Carole Darling and Frances Supernaw both of Greenfield. Dorothy is preceded in death by her brother John A. Carter, Jr. and a son Samuel C. Blakslee.



Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043, was in charge of arrangments.

