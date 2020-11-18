Dorothy Louise "Dot" Warnick, 89, of New Germany, MD, passed away peacefully at home, on November 11th, 2020, with her daughter, Tamra Warnick at her side.



Born in Vale Summit, Maryland on April 10, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Anton and Theresija (Likar) Urbas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Mahlon" Warnick of 67 years and by her six sisters, and four brothers with two sisters still surviving.



Dorothy was known to many as "Dot" or "Dotsie" as she managed the working farm in New Germany for over 69 years while being a housewife and partner to her late husband William "Mahlon" Warnick. She was a graduate of Beall High School in Frostburg, Maryland. Dot and Mahlon, married in 1952, bought and managed the former Fresh family farm while selling farm products via an farm produce route run by Mahlon's father and mother, Willie and Virgie Warnick and sold yearly herds of feeder cattle and hogs to local farmers and auction houses while Mahlon worked full-time at Cumberland's Kelly Springfield Tire Plant. They jointly also worked a large dairy farm with Mahlon's late brother, Edwin "Bright" Warnick and wife, Carol (McKenzie) Warnick.



Dot was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ, New Germany, where she served as deaconess and assisted the church elders and members with fundraisers. There were few tasks she could not do, from cooking to farming to fence fixing to moving farm products to doctoring animals in her daily chores.



Of all her accomplishments, she was most proud of the transformation of the farm, the renovation of the farmhouse and working operations of Walnut Acres Farm, and especially cherished her children and grandchildren while building a loving and warm household. She was a steadfast listener, eager to share her opinion, and held a wonderful memory of great and small events. She was avid reader and understood and eagerly followed news stories. She loved and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports and perform in musical shows while she was a local and regional sport team fan.



Dot was best known for her cooking abilities and annually prepared well over 40 poticas. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her would tell you she could cook and work with the best of them and everyone loved her poticas, cherry and peach pies, raisin cookies, coconut delight and her special Slavic recipes. She was a "tough lady" surviving multiple life -threatening challenges since 1990s.



Dot is survived by her daughter, Tamra Warnick, of Flintstone, MD who provided 24/7 health care for both her and husband, Mahlon in their final years and her oldest son, Rod Warnick and wife, Deb of South Deerfield, MA; grandson Ben and wife Lauryn (Bennett) Warnick, and great grandson Mackson Warnick of Marshfield MA; and Matt Warnick, and wife, Brenna (Bean) Warnick of Chicopee, MA.



Special "Thank You's" to the Beachy family who maintained and preserved the farm and for Dot and Mahlon and the caring members of the Trinity United Church of Christ and Garrett County's Hospice nurses and staff who conforted her in her final days.



Due to Covid19 Pandemic a private burial and interment service will be held at the Trinity United Church of Christ, New Germany, MD at a date to be determined. For the full obituary, please refer to Newman Funeral Home of Grantsville, MD.



Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, c/o Helen Oester, Treasurer; 1735 Lower New Germany Road; Grantsville, MD 21536.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store