On 09/27/1958, Dorothy married her beloved husband, Ernest Momaney.



She was a clerk in the probation department at the Franklin County Court House for many years. Prior to that, she was employed at Greenfield Savings Bank.



Dorothy was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls.



Her biggest joys in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her New England Patriots and was a loyal fan. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and playing games with her family on the internet.



Besides her husband of 60 years, Ernest Momaney, Dorothy leaves five children,



Karen McIntire of Turners Falls, Michael Momaney and his wife Linda of Northfield, Donald Momaney of Turners Falls, Carole Ricciardi and her husband Robert of Tewksbury and Kevin Momaney and his wife Kerry of Turners Falls; fourteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Dorothy was predeceased by her three brothers, Robert, Eugene and William Ament and her sister, Pauline Casey.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield.



A calling hour will be held Saturday morning from 8:30am-9:30am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.



Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to the St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.



220 Federal Street

Greenfield , MA 01301

