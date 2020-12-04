Douglas Francis Pratt, Sr., 76, of 99 School Street, passed peacefully on Tuesday evening, December 1, 2020 at the Buckley Health Care Center, 95 Laurel Street, following a period of declining health.
A Greenfield native, Doug was born on September 22, 1944 to Clesson J. and Minnie V. (Descavich) Pratt. He was educated in Greenfield Public Schools and was a graduate of GHS in the Class of 1963. Doug enlisted in the US Army on September 30, 1963 and served honorably with Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 75th Artillery Division and was discharged with the rank of PFC on September 12, 1966. He achieved Sharpshooter status and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
Upon his return to civilian life, Doug accepted a position within the Physical Plant at the University of Massachusetts where he held several positions in the Locksmith and Equipment Repair Departments. He retired following 20+ years of service. In his retirement, he held several part-time positions that included working for Pinkerton Security Services as a bank guard at Greenfield Savings Bank, and as a school bus driver for the City of Greenfield School Department Transportation Services.
In his youth, Doug played electric guitar in a "rock and roll" band called the "Back Beats" for several years He and "the crew" would travel far and wide each weekend to various establishments for entertainment and refreshments. He enjoyed fresh water fishing, deer hunting and was a card carrying member of the NRA. Doug followed the exploits of the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburg Steelers from season to season. An avid animal lover, he was partial to dogs. Doug was active in several fraternal orders that included the B.P.O.E #1296 in Greenfield, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #997 in Greenfield and the St. Kazimierz Society in Turners Falls, MA, where Doug could be found every Saturday night with his brother, Raymond, like clockwork.
Sadly, Doug was predeceased by his loving wife, the former Camilla A. Paulin, on March 30, 2020, and by his brother Clesson Pratt, Jr. and his wife Joan. Doug is remembered with love by his sons: Douglas F. Pratt, Jr., and his fiancé Nichole Gancarz of Charlemont, MA and Christopher Pratt and his wife Susan, of Greenfield, MA and by his adoring grandson Bruin Pratt. Additionally, Doug is remembered with affection by his brother Raymond Pratt and his wife Susan, of Greenfield, MA, along with several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
In keeping with Doug's request for simplicity and in part, due to the existing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, services in his memory are postponed until a future date in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in his memory to the Friends of the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376.
The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com