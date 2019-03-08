Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas J. Flagg. View Sign





Douglas J. Flagg, 85, of Bernardston, Ma. died Thursday evening (03-7-2019) at his home. He was born in Bernardston, Ma. on April 30, 1933 the son of Almon and Marion (Abbott) Flagg. He was educated in local schools and then joined the US Army serving during the Korean Conflict in Medical Transportation. He was married to the former Arlene (Robtoy) on December 27, 1974. Mrs. Flagg predeceased him in 2014 after 40 years of marriage. He worked early in life for Gaylord Dairy in Wallingford, CT. and then for Green Mountain Electric Co. in VT. He then worked at the former Deane Service Station in Bernardston, and finally for Warner Bros. Construction Co. in Sunderland from where he retired in 1995. He was one of the originators of the Bernardston Gas and Engine Show, and was an avid collector of old "One Lunger" gas engines. He spent many hours in his shop working on the old engines. He was always willing to lend a hand.He is survived by his son Michael and his wife Tina of Montague, Ma. and four step daughters: Gloria King, and Deborah Shufelt both of Orange, Ma. Belinda Desreuisseau and her husband Brian and Cynthia Houle and her husband Eli both of Athol, Ma. and a step son Merton Tatro Jr. of Athol, Ma. He is also survived by his brothers: Richard Flagg and companion Sheila of Bernardston, Ma. and Kenneth Flagg and his companion Barbara of Putney, Vt. and his sister-in- law Shirley Flagg of Gill, Ma. and brother-in-law Russell Deane of Bernardston, Ma. and dear friends Deborah and Steven Miller whom he looked upon as son and daughter at heart. Many grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be Wednesday (3-13-2019) at the United Church of Bernardston, Church St. Bernardston, Ma.at 11:00 A.M. The Rev. David Neal, Pastor will officiate. Burial will be in the spring in Center Cemetery, Bernardston will full military honors.Calling hours will be Tuesday evening (3-12-2019) from 5-7 P.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma.Donations in his memory may be made to any Veterans Organization of ones choice.To send condolences or for directions please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kidder Funeral Home

1 Parker Avenue

Northfield , MA 01360

