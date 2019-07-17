Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas L. Benjamin Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Specialist 4 Douglas Lawrence Benjamin Sr. (Outtos) of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Greenfield, MA, 70, passed away in Safety Harbor, FL on July 14, 2019. A veteran of the Vietnam War. He was instrumental in saving many lives as a Door Gunner on UH-1 "Huey" Helicopters and Crew Chief on Chinook Helicopters.



Douglas was born on 3/12/1949 in Greenfield, MA to Charles and Barbara Lawrence Benjamin. He was a proud graduate from vocational Dept of Greenfield High School in 1967 and the "school of hard knocks" in Vietnam in 1971. In 1968 he joined the US Army and stationed in Fort Dix in Trenton, NJ, Vietnam and then Fort Eustis in Newport News, VA. After graduating from training in 1968, he was deployed to Vietnam and honorably discharged in 1971.



Benjamin was a brave and loyal soldier and a true American Patriot. He was a patient and loving husband, father and grandfather. He married Kathleen Sicard his first and only love in Greenfield, MA in 1970.



Douglas was the founder of Benjamin Heating and Air Conditioning in Greenfield, MA and Air Xpress in New Port Richey, FL which he has proudly passed down to his sons.



He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Queen B), mother Barbara Walters, sons, Douglas, Jr. (Little Outtos) and Ryan (Bud), his three grandsons Aiden, Noah and Chris; his one granddaughter Gracie, his three sisters Debbie (Debbas) Louden, Doreen (Dolly) Benjamin, Jane (Beezer) Benjamin, and his brother Gary (Geralds) Benjamin. Predeceased by his father Charles (Chan) Benjamin.



A viewing and service will take place at Faupel Funeral Home, 7524 Ridge Rd, Port Richey,Florida on Friday, July 19 with viewing from 1:00 to 3:00 and service following immediately after.



Douglas will then be interned with full military honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on Tuesday July 23 at 11:30. There will be a full veterans motorcycle escort to the cemetery leaving from Faupel Funeral Home at 9:30.





