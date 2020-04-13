Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas L. Dean. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas L. Dean, 60, of Charlemont, passed away on Saturday, April 11, at Baystate Medical Center after a brief battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.



He is survived by his loving wife Jodi (Bickford) and three children, Guy, Glen (Caitlin), and Angela Dean. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Blanche Dean, and in 1982 his first little daughter, Stephanie. Doug became a grandfather in 2014, and his granddaughters Lacey and Brenna were his pride and joy. The girls will have many special memories of dirt bike rides, fairs, sleepovers, fishing trips, and reading with their Grampy.



Doug was born on March 25, 1960, and grew up in Charlemont, where he chose to reside as an adult. After graduating from Mohawk Trail Regional High School, he worked at a couple of local paper mills. For the past 31 years, he worked as a mechanic at the Shelburne Falls hydroelectric power stations for Great River Hydro (formerly New England Power Co.). Many of his coworkers became lifelong friends there. However, his passion was farming and in his "spare" time, he enjoyed raising beef cattle, haying, sugaring, gardening and cutting firewood at his home. Mile Long Farm. His favorite days were spent having a brush fire on the farm, running equipment, or boiling sap all evening.



He leaves behind so many family and friends that will miss his quick wit, ready smile, teasing, generosity, and willingness to lead a helping hand in any situation. One of 12 children, he loved his siblings Betty, Allie, Brian, Ivan, Susan, Simon, Nancy, Ronald, Eric, Carol, and Craig, and was a beloved uncle to many. He had a strong faith in God throughout his life, and found so much comfort in trusting in his Savior.



Given recent events, the family plans a memorial service later this summer, with a date to be determined. It is suggested donations be made in memory of Douglas Dean, Baystate Regional Cancer Program, c/o Baystate Health Foundation, 280 Chestnut St., Springfield, MA 01119.



