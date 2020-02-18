Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas P. Fiske. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Paul Fiske, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 69 after a fearless five-year battle against brain cancer. Doug was born on October 12, 1950 in Greenfield, MA, the second of six children to Charles and Beverly Fiske, (both deceased). Doug is survived by his wife, Sherry, their two children Heather, her husband Mike Lemon and grandson Jack; and Cory, his wife Andrea Parks Fiske, grandson Dominik, and granddaughters Victoria and Penelope. Doug is also survived by his five siblings, Dwight Fiske, Mark Fiske (Deborah), Curtis Fiske, Cindy Dikeman, Eric Fiske; sisters-in-law Carla Bernier (Sean), Sandy Crowther (Frank) and Michele Graveline as well as many nieces and nephews. Doug married Sherry Graveline on May 13, 1972. They resided in Bluffton, South Carolina at the time of his death.



Doug grew up in a military family and lived in Washington state, the Azores and Thailand. The family ultimately settled in Massachusetts and Doug attended Greenfield High School where he met his wife.



After graduating from GHS, Doug enlisted in the Air Force in November 1968. His basic training was at Chanute AFB, Illinois. He was stationed at Griffiss AFB, New York, and Beale AFB, California. He was a Guidance and Navigation Systems Specialist in the 416th Airborne Missile Maintenance Squadron of the Strategic Air Command Bomber Wing where he readied Hound Dog missiles for B-52s. He retired as a Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1976. Upon discharge from the Air Force, the family moved back east with two vehicles, a dog, a cat, a six-week old and a 2-year old and survived to tell about it. They put down their roots in Greenfield, and Leyden, MA where they enjoyed raising their family, golden retrievers, traveling, biking and time with family and friends.



In 1976, Doug began working at Pella Windows in Greenfield, MA, starting at an entry level position and working his way up to VP of Operations. In 1987, he struck out on his own as Fiske Lawn Care. His children worked alongside him during summer breaks and weekends. He earned his Master Gardener certification, and loved being physical and working outside. He subsequently worked at Vermont National Bank as Manager of the Mail and Transportation Department. In 2000 he accepted a position with A. G. Edwards & Sons (which later became Wells Fargo) as the Office Manager, and then pursued his licensing to become a financial advisor. He thoroughly enjoyed helping his clients reach their financial goals and relating to them in plain language. He retired from Wells Fargo Advisors in November of 2015 and moved to Bluffton, South Carolina with his wife to enjoy sunshine, golf, biking and the beach.



Doug was a fun-loving and fiercely loyal husband, father and friend. His social circle was broad, and he made friends wherever he went. Doug was known for his sense of humor, gentle teasing and enjoyable poems that he wrote for special occasions. He was a little league coach for Cory's team, Corner Cupboard and always made sure every child on the team played, even if it meant losing the game. He was a constant support for both children during their school and sporting activities. He and Sherry enjoyed raising Golden Retrievers and had solid companions in their fur babies Nugget, Buck, Jazz, Riley, Ginger, and now Gus. He was an active member of the United Way and Kiwanis in Brattleboro, VT, where he worked for Wells Fargo. Doug and Sherry made lifelong friends through their participation in Marriage Encounter which was a cornerstone for their marriage. In October 2015, seven months after suffering a stroke, and following surgery and subsequent rehab, radiation and chemotherapy, he participated in a 500+ mile charity bike in Florida for Stihl Tour de Trees, an inspiring and amazing feat considering the trauma he had endured. Always a fighter, he continued his battle against cancer with two more surgeries, chemo and more rehab over the next 4+ years. Doug was surrounded by family and friends and a whole lot of love in his final days. We cannot thank enough the many doctors, nurses, CNAs and therapists who provided care to Doug and the family over this time, not to mention all his great friends who provided meals, dog care, companionship and comfort.



A celebration of Doug's life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St Jude Children's Hospital or The .





