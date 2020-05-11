Douglas Phillip Glazier, 72, FHFMA member, passed peacefully at home after losing a long and courageous battle with cancer. His wife of 51 years, Geraldine (Gerry) Glazier was at his side. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sandra (Glazier) Thomas.
Douglas was born in Leverett, MA, the son of Calvin and Phyllis (Ashley) Glazier, on November 1, 1947, He attended Amherst Regional High School graduating in 1965. Douglas graduated from Western New England College, Springfield, MA in 1969 with a degree in Business Administration. He was employed by accounting firm in Springfield, eventually moving to Glastonbury, CT to work for the firm of Ernest & Ernest. Doug specialized in hospital management and finance. Over the years he was employed by UConn Health Center, Mt Sinai Hospital and Chief Financial Officer at Nashua Memorial Hospital, Nashua, NH. He also started his own Consulting business, Glazier Associates. He worked for and with the Connecticut Hospital Association on projects involving the hospitals and the State of Connecticut. His last position was as interim Chief Financial Officer for Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT.
Doug enjoyed playing softball, beginning in 1965, playing for several teams in Western Massachusetts. Upon moving to Connecticut, he joined the Glastonbury Men's Softball League, playing until about 2009. Doug also enjoyed bowling, ten pin, candlepin, and duckpin, though duckpin was his favorite and he bowl in several tournaments, both local and state. He and his wife were long-time members of the Glastonbury Square Dance Club. Doug was a big fan and season ticketholder of the UConn Women's Basketball Team. He enjoyed not only going with friends, but for several years with his daughter and then carried on the tradition with his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Gerry, Doug is survived by a son Michael Glazier and his wife Allie, of Glastonbury, CT; Son-in-law, Kenneth Thomas, Wallingford, CT; a brother, Ronald Glazier and his wife Dorathea, in South Carolina; sister, Terry Glazier and her husband Wally Kido in North Carolina. He also leaves his grandchildren, Joseph (JD) Glazier, Mackenzie Glazier, Rebecca Glazier, of Glastonbury, CT; Kali Glazier in Illinois, and Kyle Thomas in Wallingford, CT; Step-grandchildren, Ashley Joia, Matthew Joia and Anthony Joia. Doug leaves a brother- and sister-in-law, as well as, a niece and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private for family because of the current situation, a celebration of his life will be arranged in the coming months. Donations in his name may be sent to Prostate Cancer Foundation (www.pcf.org) or Prostate Cancer Foundation 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90404 Tax ID #95-4418411. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in Recorder on May 11, 2020.