Earl Lester Furtado, son of Manuel Thomas, Sr. and Josephine M. Furtado, passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA following a period of failing health.



Born on May 7, 1954 in Montague, MA Earl was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time in the woods hunting, riding his quad and enjoying nature. Earl often wore camouflage, some might say it was his favorite color.



A loving family man, Earl cared very deeply for all members of his family. A well known teller of stories, a man who knew many jokes, Earl would often bring smiles and laughter to those around him. He possessed a tremendous sense of humor, he enjoyed making people laugh. Earl never lost these precious qualities throughout his long and courageous battle with his health. He was a member of the Independent Order of Scalpers in Lake Pleasant, MA .



Survivors include his two sons, Shane and Randy Furtado both of Greenfield, MA, Grandsons Randy Furtado of Nashville, TN, and Shane Furtado of Claremont, NH, A great granddaughter Allyssialyn Marie of Claremont, NH. Four sisters; Marion Linscott, Frances Beck, Helen Furtado Williams all of Lake Pleasant, MA and Dodie Torres of Greenfield, MA. Two brothers, Myron Furtado of Halifax, VT and Mark Furtado of Lake Pleasant, MA, and Carol Bradley his friend and neighbor, several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Earl was predeceased by his parents Manuel and Josephine Furtado, brothers Manuel II and Joseph Furtado and also a daughter Christina Marie.



No services are scheduled at this time. The family plans to schedule a celebration of life at a future date.

