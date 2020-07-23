Edmond S. LaBelle, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL. He was born on September 3, 1928 to Grace and Edmond LaBelle in Buckland, MA.



He was a former member of ST. Joseph's Church and the Ashfield Golf Club.



He retired from Warner Brothers Construction Co. and moved to Winter Haven with his wife, Jean LaBelle who passed away in October 1996.



He leaves behind his wife, JoAnn LaBelle of Louisville, KY and two sons, David LaBelle (Mame) of Georgetown, KY and Jerry LaBelle (Debbie) of Winter Haven, FL and grandchildren Ryan LaBelle (Beth), Meghan Simonsen (Scot), Jeromy LaBelle (Sharon) and Katie Lindeman (David) and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Paul LaBelle, Frank LaBelle and Winston LaBelle and his sister, Teresa Saharceski and a special aunt, Gladys Lagoy. He also leaves behind many well loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, John LaBelle.



Graveside Services will be held at a later date.



Funeral arrangements are being arranged by Smith Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls, MA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store