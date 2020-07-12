Edmund J. "Zip" Demers, Sr., 85, a resident of 68 Dell Street, died peacefully on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 with loving members of his family at his side at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Greenfield, MA, following a period of declining health.
Born in Montague on August 29, 1934 to Cora Marie (Gagne) and Joseph H. Demers. He was educated in Montague Public Schools. He was employed simultaneously by the former Strathmore Paper Company and for the United States Postal Service in Turners Falls for 25 years prior to early retirement due to health considerations.
Ed served two enlistments in the United States military. The first with the United States Navy from 1951-1955 attaining the rank of SN (E-3) during the Korean Conflict, the latter enlistment was with the United States Army, from 1957-1960 attaining the rank of SP4 (E-4) during the Vietnam Conflict.
He was a fraternal member of the of the former Turners Falls American Legion and VFW and was a member of the Montague Lodge of Elks, B.P.O.E #2521, St. Stanislaus Society, St. Kaziemerz Society and the Millers Falls Rod & Gun Club.
He married the former Marie I. "Irene" (Emond) Dennett, on October 6, 1962 in Montague Center, MA, by the Rev. Henry Rohrs of the First Congregational Church of Montague. They celebrated nearly 54 years of marriage prior to Irene's passing on September 18, 2016.
Ed is lovingly remembered by his children: Linda Liebenow and husband Robert of Greenfield, Diane Wickline and husband John of Chino Valley, Arizona, Tina Tyler of Turners Falls, Larry Dennett and wife Andrea of Greenfield, Danny Dennett of Greenfield, Edmund Demers Jr. and his wife Cindy, of Shelburne Falls, MA and Michelle Kuklewicz and husband Stanley of Greenfield.
Additionally, Ed "Grandfather" is remembered by his grandchildren: Justin Liebenow, Keri Phillips, Laura Liebenow, John Wickline Jr, Jason Wickline, Cammie Jo Wickline, Shane Wood, Brett Wood, Chelsea Tyler, Matthew Dennett, Tiffany Dennett, Zachary Dennett, Jocelyn Dennett, Tessa Nichelle Pitts, Edmund Demers III, Jeremy Demers, Jennifer Lynn Demers, Paul Sweeney Jr, Kyle Sweeney, Sweeney, as well as his 12 Great Grand-Children.
Ed is also survived by his siblings: Nancy Aubrey, Sandy Paulin, Theresa Geyer and her husband Garnet, Francis Demers and Gert Demers (sister-in-law). He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Cora, his beloved wife Irene and by Pete Demers and Lorraine Bastarache. Additionally, there are numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews who remember him with affection. Ed also leaves his faithful and loving canine companion "Tossie".
Funeral Services will be observed on FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2020 from the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 14 Prospect St., Turners Falls, MA, with a private service for family only at 12 Noon, to be officiated by Rev. Fr. Stanley J. Aksamit, Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Church, who will recite the Catholic Rite of Burial Service. Interment service with military honors, will follow at 1:15PM at St. Anne's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA which is open to the public. There will be a reception to follow the interment at the Millers Falls Rod and Gun, located at 210 Turners Falls Rd. Turners Falls. The Demers family will receive guests on Friday prior to the private family service from 10:00AM until 11:45AM at the funeral home. Social distancing and the wearing of face masks are required for all facets of the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed's memory are suggested to the Montague Veteran's Memorial Fund, #1 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com