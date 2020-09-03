Edmund N. Burt, 86, of Greenfield passed away Friday 8/28/20 peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Springfield on January 27, 1934, the son of Gordon and Marion (Naylor) Burt. He was raised in Plainfield, MA, attending local schools and was a graduate of Greenfield High School.
Edmund was a machine operator and worked in the shipping room at Deerfield Plastics for many years until his retirement in 2000. Prior to that he was employed at B&M Railroad. He loved going to the Deerfield train yard to meet up with all of his railroad buddies and often took his family for short rides on the engines.
He loved motorcycles and riding his Harley-Davidson with his wife and their friends. In his spare time, you could find Ed at the Turners Falls Airport watching the planes take off and land, and also flying his remote control planes. Most of all, Ed enjoyed being home with his family.
Edmund leaves the love of his life, his wife of sixty five years, Nancy (Mesic) Burt; four children, Jeffrey Burt of Shirley, MA, Donna Sicard and her husband Mark of Northfield, Susan Denofrio and her husband Don of Greenfield and David Burt of Bernardston; seven grandchildren, Jamie, Jason and Jennifer Farnum, David and Cambrie Carme, and Nieka and Haylle Burt; four great grandchildren, Landon Oakes, Masyn Mota, Abigale Farnum-Dennett and Owen Conley; and nieces, Ana Mann and her husband John and Kaia McClelland. Edmund also leaves his beloved little poodle, Ginger, who was always at his side.
Ed was predeceased by his two brothers, Roger and Leonard Burt.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
R.I.P Dad- We will never forget you.