Edna S Bartos was born on 9/6/1926 in Hadley Massachusetts, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Pekala) Rup.



She graduated from Northampton High School and from Northampton Commercial College.



She met the love of her life, and married William Bartos and they made there home in South Deerfield where they raised their family and spent their life together.



Edna is survived by her three children, William (Linda) of Ludlow, Mark (Cherie) of South Deerfield and Karen of South Deerfield.



Edna was a seamstress for the Mary Ellen Shop of Greenfield MA for many years and later worked at the UMASS where she retired in 1991.



Edna also enjoyed gardening, painting and visiting with her large family and many friends.



Edna spent the rest of her life enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren who visited from LA, Chicago and Massachusetts.



She was also a member of the Rosary Confraternity of Holy Family Church along with the St. Anne's Sodality. The Rosary Confraternity will recite the Rosary Tuesday morning at 10:30am..



The family also thanks the nurses and staff of Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield for making Edna's stay so comfortable and enjoyable.



Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 9am-11am, with a service at 11:00am at Wrisley Funeral Home in South Deerfield with the Rev. Philippe Roux officiating.



There will be a lunch following the service at the Parish Hall of Holy Family Church in South Deerfield from 12pm-2pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to LifePath of Greenfield, Dakin Animal Shelter or a .



