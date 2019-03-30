Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward A. Iken. View Sign

Edward "Ed" Arthur Iken (88) of Northfield MA died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at home. He was born December 6, 1930 and raised in Brooklyn NY. He was the youngest son of Bernhard E. and Anna B. (Cordes) Iken. He was educated at P.S. 77 in Brooklyn ,NY and Richmond Hill High School in Queens, NY graduating in 1949. Ed is a Korean War Veteran having served in the USAF. He ran a delicatessen in Flushing, Queens, NY with his childhood friend, Edward Kramer, for many years. He worked in the Postal Service for over 22 years, starting in PA and then in Williston Park , NY serving as APWU shop steward before retiring.



After retirement in 1978, Ed moved to Massachusetts with his sons and their mother, Mary, who died in 1979. Ed had a love of sports - especially the Red Sox, cars, the beautiful outdoors, and music.



He is survived by his wife Henrietta Glabach, a daughter Sue Anne Wheaton of PA, two sons, Edward M. Iken of CO, and Michael E. Iken of ND, 7 step-children as well as 5 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, as well as numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.



Services will be Monday ( 4/1/2019 ) at 10:00 A.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Massachusetts with the Rev. David Neil officiating. Burial will follow at Federal St. Cemetery in Greenfield, Mass.



Calling hours will be Sunday ( 3/31/2019 ) from 5 to 7 P.M. At the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass.



Donations in his memory may be made to Franklin County Hospice, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, Mass 01301.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass is in charge of arrangements. To send a condolence or for directions please visit





1 Parker Avenue

Northfield , MA 01360

